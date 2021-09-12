Hogs crack AP, Coaches polls

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in five years, Arkansas is ranked in the top 25.

Fresh of a convincing 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas, the Razorbacks checked in at No. 20 and No. 24 in this week's AP and USA Today Coaches polls, respectively.

The last time Arkansas snuck into any major poll was November 2016, when it landed at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings following a 31-10 win over No. 10 Florida that improved it to 6-3 on the season.

The Razorbacks haven't been in the AP poll since being No. 17 earlier that year, when it was 5-2 after a 34-30 win over No. 12 Ole Miss in mid-October. They spent six weeks in the AP poll in 2016, peaking at No. 16.

Arkansas hasn't cracked the top 15 of the AP poll since early in the 2012 season, when it was a top-10 team before the program spiraled beginning with a loss to ULM.