Arkansas scored early and often against a Montana State squad that will leave Fayetteville on Wednesday still searching for its first Division I win.

The Razorbacks scored the game’s first basket just five seconds in and cruised to a 90-68 victory the day before Thanksgiving. All five starters scored in double digits, paced by sophomore Mason Jones' 18-point performance.

Jones actually scored Arkansas’ first seven points and had 10 by the first media timeout as the Razorbacks jumped out to an 11-1 lead.

When play resumed, Arkansas (3-1) full court pressed its way to a 9-0 stretch with a four-freshmen lineup. The run was capped by a Reggie Chaney dunk courtesy of an Isaiah Joe steal to give the Razorbacks a 25-7 lead with 12 minutes still left to play in the first half.

Just over midway through the first half, true freshman Jordan Phillips made his collegiate debut with his team up 32-9. Phillips, who missed the first few games with a knee injury, was Arkansas’ 11th player to see the floor in the first 12 minutes of the game.

A three-point contest then broke out in Bud Walton thanks to the sharp shooting of Montana State’s Tyler Hall. The second highest scorer in Bobcat history hit five three pointers in a four-minute stretch, one from the teeth of the Hog on the court.

Arkansas responded multiple times with treys from Joe and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson to keep Montana State at bay.

A Jones three sandwiched by a pair of baskets from junior Adrio Bailey was followed by two quick three-pointers from the Bobcats set up a blistering end to the half.

Hall drilled his seventh three of the game just inside a minute remaining and was immediately answered with yet another deep ball from Jones. When the dust settled on the first 20 minutes, Arkansas went into the locker room with a 54-38 lead.

The Razorbacks were outscored 31-29 in the last 11:46 of the half but a 7-of-10 start to the game from the field gave Montana State a tall mountain to climb.

The back-and-forth between Hall and Jones resulted in 39 combined points on 12 made threes. Hall had 23 of the Bobcats’ 36 points at the break.

Jones finished the game shooting 6 of 8 from the floor, including 5 of 7 beyond the arc. He filled out his stat sheet with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Razorbacks were averaging 1.35 points per possession on two possessions per minute while shooting 62 percent as a team through the first half.

Arkansas exploded out of the second half gates, scoring eight quick points. Two of those points incited a louder reaction than the others, a Jalen Harris lob to a posted up Daniel Gafford who finished with the dunk got the crowd of 8,682 on its feet.

Gafford had another multiple-dunk outing on his way to 16 points on a perfect 8 of 8 shooting. Ten of his points came in his 10 second half minutes. He is just the 11th player in school history to go 8 for 8 or better and the first to do so since Moses Kingsley against Missouri in 2016.

Upon Gafford’s exit, Bailey reached double digits in scoring with back-to-back field goals, including the Razorbacks’ ninth dunk of the night.

The pace of the game slowed significantly in the second half, but the Razorbacks were efficient on offense in the half court and maintained their 20-plus point lead.

Dunk No. 10 came shortly after Gafford’s re-entry on a nearly identical play as his previous slam. The lob came from Harris again, notching his 10th assist of the game with style.

Harris finished with 11 dimes coupled with 11 points for his first double-double of the season. He’s the first Razorback to record a points-assist double-double since Jabril Durham did so against Auburn in 2016.

Arkansas won the second half 36-30 despite not scoring a single point in the final 4:25 of the game. Hall was limited to just six second half points for Montana State as Arkansas adjusted with a higher zone and tighter on-ball coverage of the sharp shooter.

The Razorbacks hit on 53 percent of their shots. Half of Arkansas’ 70 shot attempts came from behind the arc.

Arkansas' struggles at the free throw line continued, as it was just 5 of 10 from the charity stripe. The boards were not kind for the Razorbacks, either, with Montana State coming up with 18 offensive rebounds and out-rebounding them 40-34.

Nonetheless, Arkansas was able to get out and run early in both halves to bury the Bobcats. The Razorbacks will continue their five-game homestand on Friday when the Sun Belt’s UT-Arlington comes into town for a 7 p.m. tip on SEC Network-plus.

