Hogs' defense tasked with stopping struggling LSU offense

Albeit with different results, both Arkansas and LSU are coming off impressive performances against hot football teams. The Razorbacks secured a bowl-clinching 23-21 victory over Mississippi State, while the Tigers lost a 20-14 nail-biter at Alabama.

Arkansas has not won a game at LSU since knocking off the Tigers 31-14 in 2015 and it has not been favored in Death Valley since 2001 - something that will change Saturday if the 2.5-point spread holds.

“I’ve got a strong belief in the University of Arkansas,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “We came here to win football games the best we know how. But no, going to LSU at night and being favored in Year 2, probably (did not expect that).”

The Tigers have lost four of their last five games and are on the verge their first losing season since 1999. The Razorbacks just became bowl eligible and can secure their first winning season since 2016.