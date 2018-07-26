It is still early and a small sample size, but Collin Clay’s commitment to Arkansas on Thursday is a continuation of a trend that started with the arrival of the new coaching staff.

For the first time ever, the Razorbacks have three four-star defensive ends committed in the same class. An Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City product, Clay joins IMG Academy’s Eric Gregory, who committed earlier in the week, and Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County’s Mataio Soli.

In the Rivals era (since 2002), only four 4-star defensive ends have inked with the Razorbacks:

-2005: Marcus Shavers

-2015: Jamario Bell, Jeremiah Ledbetter

-2016: McTelvin Agim

Clay, Gregory and Soli give head coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis five four-star commits on that side of the ball since they got to Fayetteville in December. Linebacker Bumper Pool and cornerback Ladarrius Bishop are the others.

That isn’t a ton of star power, compared to other SEC schools, but it’s worth noting that there has been a clear uptick in the overall quality of defensive players the Razorbacks are bringing in.

It isn’t just evident by looking at the stars. If you dig deeper and examine the rating of each prospect it's even more apparent. Not all three-star recruits are created equal. Some are on the verge of earning a fourth star, while others are at the lower end of the spectrum.

So far, Arkansas has been pulling defensive players from that upper tier of three-star recruits. Of the 16 defensive players the Razorbacks either signed in the 2018 class or have committed in 2019, half of them have at least a 5.7 rating.

Only one player has a rating of 5.5 or lower and that was linebacker Andrew Parker at a 5.3 rating. That is somewhat misleading, though, because Arkansas had to fight to keep him from flipping to Ole Miss, TCU, Texas or Texas A&M at the 11th hour.

Those 16 players have an average rating of 5.66, which is nearly a full tenth of a point higher than the defensive players Arkansas signed under former head coaches Bret Bielema and Bobby Petrino.

Bielema’s five classes featured 59 defensive signees that had a 5.57 average rating. Only 28.8 percent of them had at least a 5.7 rating and a whopping 52.5 percent were a 5.5 or lower rating.

Those numbers were slightly better under Petrino, whose 70 defensive signees had a 5.59 average rating. Recruits with a 5.7 or better rating accounted for 37.1 percent of them, while 40 percent were 5.5 or lower.

It will be interesting to see if Morris, Chavis and company can keep up the pace, but they have already laid the groundwork to recruit the defensive side of the ball at a level Arkansas hasn’t seen in more than a decade.