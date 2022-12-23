The Arkansas secondary continues to grow more depleted as it lost another player for the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas.

Redshirt senior defensive back Trent Gordon has been declared academically ineligible for the game, per a UA spokesperson and first reported by the Best of Arkansas Sports.

Gordon was a candidate to be a super senior, but that likely won't happen as his Twitter bio states "Former DB @ Arkansas."

A former four-star prospect on Rivals, Gordon transferred to Arkansas by way of Penn State prior to the 2021 season. He appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons and made 16 total tackles. In three seasons at Penn State, Gordon racked up 21 tackles and five pass deflections.

Gordon, a native of Spring,Texas, played nickel back for most of the action he saw this season. Across 113 defensive snaps this year, Gordon was given a 51.5 grade by Pro Football Focus. He also graded out with a 47.3 in coverage.

With the addition of Gordon, the Hogs have lost seven defensive backs since the last week of the season for the Liberty Bowl. The other six entered their names into the transfer portal, while Gordon's future is unclear as he technically has one more year of eligibility left.

Arkansas and Kansas will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The game will be televised by ESPN.