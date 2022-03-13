Hogs earn 4 seed in NCAA Tourney

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — There was very little drama surrounding its status for the NCAA Tournament, but Arkansas found out Sunday that it is officially dancing again.

The Razorbacks earned an at-large bid as the 4 seed in the West Region and will face 13 seed Vermont in the first round Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. It is paired with the 5-12 matchup between UConn and New Mexico State.

If it makes it to the second weekend of the tournament, Arkansas would head to San Francisco for the Sweet 16/Elite Eight. The Final Four is at the Superdome in New Orleans this year.

Vermont won its conference tournament to get the America East’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts went 28-5 overall and 17-1 in conference play to also capture the league’s regular-season crown.

It will be the first time Arkansas and Vermont have ever met on the hardwood, but the Catamounts are not strangers to postseason play. This is their eighth appearance in the Big Dance since 2003 and they made the NIT in four other years.

This is the second straight year Arkansas has reached the NCAA Tournament under head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks were a 3 seed last season, so it marks the first time the Razorbacks have been a 5 seed or better in consecutive years since the back-to-back national title appearances in 1994 and 1995.

Last season, Arkansas reached the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 1996 and were ultimately knocked out by eventual national champion Baylor in the Elite Eight.