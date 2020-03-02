Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Arkansas will return from its first road trip without a victory.

The Razorbacks squandered several chances and ultimately came up a run short in a 3-2 loss to Baylor to cap a winless weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

After losing games to Oklahoma and Texas in which it had the game-tying runs at the plate and in scoring position in the ninth inning, respectively, Arkansas once again had an opportunity to tie it up late against the Bears on Sunday.

Trailing 3-0, Heston Kjerstad led off the eighth inning with a single and Matt Goodheart followed with an RBI double to break up the shutout. Later in the inning, Braydon Webb drove in Goodheart on a two-out single and took second on a hustle play.

The throw initially went home on Webb’s RBI, but Baylor catcher Andy Thomas quickly threw it to second when Webb tried to take the extra base. Luckily for the Razorbacks, he barely slid in safely ahead of the tag to put the tying run in scoring position.

That’s where the rally died, though, as Jacob Nesbit was called out on strikes to strand him and then Arkansas went down in order in the ninth.

It was a disappointing finish to a disappointing weekend for the Razorbacks, who won their first seven games of the season but now enter the final week before conference play at 7-3.

They’ll host Illinois State for the first midweek game of the year at 3 p.m. Wednesday before welcoming South Alabama - the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt’s east division - to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Missed Opportunities

Nesbit’s strikeout with the tying run on second was part of Arkansas’ 1-for-11 performance with runners in scoring position, with the lone hit being Webb’s RBI in the at bat before.

Up until that point, the Razorbacks had been 0 for 9 in those situations.

Most of those came in the first half of the game against Baylor starter Hayden Kettler. The right-hander didn’t throw very hard, but he gave the Bears five scoreless innings thanks to Arkansas’ inability to come up with timely hits.

The Razorbacks had runners on the corners in the first and second inning, but Christian Franklin grounded out to end the first threat and then Kettler got Cole Austin to pop out and Zack Gregory to strike out to escape the second jam.

In the fourth and fifth innings, Arkansas couldn’t do anything with two-out doubles by Nesbit and Kjerstad, as Austin grounded out and Goodheart struck out. The first of those was particularly tough because third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo made a diving stop to rob Austin of extra bases and an RBI.

Timely hitting was an issue for the Razorbacks all weekend, as they went just 4 for 32 (.125) with runners in scoring position in the three losses - which were by a combined five runs.

Ramage’s 2nd Start

Much like Arkansas, Baylor also had some early opportunities to put runs on the board, but Kole Ramage did an excellent job of working out of the jams.

In each of the first three innings, the Bears’ leadoff man reached base only to be stranded on second every time. Baylor went 0 for 7 once it got into scoring position during that stretch, with Ramage retiring preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Nick Loftin twice.

The right-hander also struck out three straight batters after allowing a leadoff double to Mack Mueller in the second inning.

Ironically, when Ramage actually got the leadoff man out, Baylor scored both times. In the fourth inning, a wild pitch following a walk proved costly, as it moved Mueller into scoring position and he scored the game’s first run on Davion Downey’s RBI single.

It looked like he might get through his first clean inning of the night when he retired the first two batters in the seventh, but he ran into some two-out trouble. Loftin finally made his impact felt with an RBI double to score Ricky Martinez, who had kept the inning alive with a single.

Despite those two runs, it was a much more effective start for Ramage than his first one. He failed to get out of the third inning against Gonzaga, giving up two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

However, head coach Dave Van Horn acknowledged he was pitching on short rest that game and decided to give him another shot. Ramage responded by allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six in five innings.

Solid Bullpen

As it was for most of the weekend, the bullpen gave the Razorbacks some strong innings in relief.

Although he gave up a monster home run to Downey that landed in the second deck and got himself in a first-and-third jam by walking the 9-hole with two outs in the sixth inning, right-hander Elijah Trest showed some poise by striking out Jared McKenzie - who entered the day with a .450 batting average.

That started a stretch in which Arkansas relievers retired 10 straight batters - including six via strikeouts - to end the game. Trest got the first two guys in the seventh to give him 1 2/3 innings and then left-hander Caden Monke retired all four Bears he faced, striking out the first three.

Trying to make sure it stayed a one-run game, Van Horn brought in closer Zebulon Vermillion for the ninth inning. He struck out the first two Bears he faced before getting McKenzie to ground out.

Even including the rough outing by Marshall Denton against Texas on Saturday, Arkansas’ bullpen gave up just two earned runs in 13 2/3 innings this weekend, for an impressive 1.32 ERA. The relievers also allowed only 11 hits and three walks, for a WHIP of 1.02, while striking out 16.

Lineup Shuffle

As expected, Van Horn benched star shortstop Casey Martin for Sunday’s game. The preseason All-American is in the midst of a miserable slump that dates back to last year’s postseason.

Removing him from the lineup and shifting freshman Robert Moore from second base to shortstop caused a domino effect that led to almost an entirely new defensive alignment, with only Franklin in center field and Casey Opitz at catcher starting in the same spot as Saturday. (Goodheart remained the designated hitter, as well.)

Nesbit went to second base, Austin moved across the diamond to third base and Kjerstad - who started the first 143 games of his career as a corner outfielder - moved to the infield to start at first base.

In the outfield, Gregory moved from left to right field and Webb reentered the lineup as the left fielder.

Naturally, the new-look infield was tested several times throughout the game. In fact, a low throw from Opitz on the first play of the game resulted in an error when Kjerstad was unable to scoop it.

Later in the game, Nesbit bobbled what could have been a double play ball and also booted a ball hit by Kyle Nevin, but the Razorbacks were able to get a force out on the former and the latter was ruled a hit, so he didn’t get charged with an error.

At third base, Austin couldn’t field the aforementioned hard-hit grounder by Loftin that deflected off of him and down the left field line for an RBI double.

Silver Lining?

Losing three games the way Arkansas did this weekend can be disheartening to fans, especially when they’ve suffered through the worst football seasons in school history in back-to-back years and seen the basketball team seemingly play itself off the bubble in recent weeks.

However, it isn’t the end of the world. Losing - or winning - these early-season non-conference games is not always an indicator for how the season will unfold.

Look no further than the last time the Razorbacks played in the Shriners College Classic for an example. They looked impressive in wins over good Rice, Houston and Texas Tech teams, improving to 8-0 to start the 2016 season.

Things quickly unraveled, though, and Arkansas ended the season on a 13-game losing stream to finish 26-29 and miss the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Other Tidbits

~Much like the night before, Arkansas’ game - the third of the day at Minute Maid Park - began later than its scheduled 7 p.m. start. The Missouri-Texas game ran late, pushing the Razorbacks’ first pitch back an hour.

~A pair of players entered Sunday’s game with at least one hit in each of the first nine games of the season, but only one extended his streak to 10 games. Kjerstad went 2 for 3 to improve his season batting average to .439, while Franklin went 0 for 4. The second-longest streak on the team now belongs to Moore, who has a hit in seven straight games after going 1 for 5.

~Kjerstad also reached via a hit by pitch in the first inning. He was hit on the knee and was clearly in pain, slamming his bat down in frustration for a rare emotional outburst. It was the 32nd HBP of his career, which ties Brady Toops for seventh in UA history.

~In the sixth inning, Opitz allowed a pitch to get away from him for what was ruled a passed ball. It was his second of the weekend, matching his total from all of last season. Also, his aforementioned first-inning error was his second in as many days and third of the season, which is one shy of his total for all of last year.

~Nevin, Baylor’s left fielder and 7-hole hitter, is the son of former No. 1 overall draft pick and 12-year MLB veteran Phil Nevin. He went 1 for 4 with a strikeout. His father played at Cal State-Fullerton, where he won the 1992 Golden Spikes Award, and is currently the New York Yankees’ third base coach.

~Arkansas’ 0-3 showing in Houston helped the Big 12 go 6-3 against the SEC over the weekend.