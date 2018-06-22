OMAHA, Neb. – It’s an all-SEC affair on one side of the College World Series bracket, with Arkansas and Florida meeting for a spot in the championship series.

Highlighted by JJ Schwarz’s two-run home run and Jack Leftwich’s 6 1/3 strong innings, the Gators eliminated Texas Tech with a 9-6 win Thursday night to clinch their spot in the semifinals.

The Razorbacks are in the driver’s seat after winning their first two games in Omaha, while Florida came through the loser’s bracket and must beat Arkansas twice in order to have a chance to defend its 2017 national title.

“I think we’ve shown it all year that we respond really well when our backs are against the wall,” Schwarz said. “I think tomorrow is going to be no different. We’re facing a very good Arkansas team and we’re very familiar with them and they’re very familiar with us, so it’s going to be a battle.”

Playing its fourth game at the College World Series on Friday, Florida will send ace right-hander Brady Singer (12-2, 2.33 ERA) to the mound on short rest.

The first-round MLB Draft pick is coming off his second loss of the season, in which he gave up five runs – two earned – on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings against Texas Tech on Sunday. He threw 99 pitches in the start.

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said he spoke with Singer earlier in the day about pitching on four days’ rest and that he wanted the ball. It was an easy decision for the coach because he can’t risk saving him for Saturday’s game that might not even happen if Arkansas wins Friday.

“Right now we can’t think about Saturday,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

Two of the Gators’ relievers – Jordan Butler and Michael Byrne – have appeared in all three of their games in Omaha. Byrne, the All-American closer, has thrown 66 total pitches, including 14 on Thursday.

Both of Florida’s other starting pitchers reached a triple-digit pitch count, with Jackson Kowar throwing 121 pitches on Tuesday and Leftwich throwing 102 on Thursday.

Sullivan wouldn’t speculate who could potentially start Saturday, but freshman Tommy Mace (5-0, 4.45 ERA) and sophomore Tyler Dyson (5-3, 4.47 ERA) are candidates who have started multiple games this season. The former threw eight pitches Thursday and the latter has yet to appear in the College World Series.

“We’ll see how long (Singer) can go and see what the score is and that will dictate who we use pitching-wise,” Sullivan said. “If we’re fortunate enough to win tomorrow’s game, we’ll throw our best available guy on Saturday. It’s really that simple.”

If past matchups are any indication, Arkansas could have success facing Singer. Although he has been sensational against most teams, the ace has a dreadful 14.46 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 9 1/3 career innings against the Razorbacks. They have a .395 batting average against him, as well.

“I’m just looking to go out there and have a good start, try to get a win under our belt and move on to Saturday,” Singer said. “Obviously I can change a few things. I’ve struggled a little bit against them the past few years, but there’s always something I can change.”

It will be the fifth time Arkansas and Florida have met this season. They split the first four games, with the Gators taking two of three games in Gainesville, Fla., during the regular-season and the Razorbacks winning a game at the SEC Tournament.

Those matchups led Sullivan to believe his team would eventually have to play Arkansas again in Omaha.

“When we started looking at the bracket, before we got out here, figured it would be probably a point in time we’re going to play them,” Sullivan said. “Let’s be honest, we’re going to have to play really well here the next couple of days if we want to move on.”