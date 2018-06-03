Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 22:16:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs Hand Out a New In-State 2019 Offer to LB/DE Kendall Young

Ykceyafcvqzq9yj53l4l
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

There were several impressive looking prospects at the Razorbacks first night camp under the Chad Morris era and one in-state prospect walked away from the camp very satisfied and with a shiny new ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}