Hogs Hand Out a New In-State 2019 Offer to LB/DE Kendall Young
There were several impressive looking prospects at the Razorbacks first night camp under the Chad Morris era and one in-state prospect walked away from the camp very satisfied and with a shiny new ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news