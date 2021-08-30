With three commits in the 2022 recruiting class, the Arkansas coaching staff isn’t finished adding players to the current class.

In fact, the Razorbacks are still offering prospects in that class, with four-star prospect KyeRon Lindsay landing one early last week.

“It was a surprise,” Lindsay said of the Arkansas offer. “I didn’t expect it. (They’ve been in contact) I think almost three weeks. I talk to Coach Moser and Muss on a day-to-day basis. They just call to check on me and ask how I’m doing.”

The versatile wing/forward announced his top eight schools on the same day he received his Arkansas offer and the Razorbacks made the cut.

“(Arkansas is) one of those schools that I wanted to get an offer from and when it happened, it was a surprise, but it was one of the schools that was in my sights,” Lindsay said. “So when I got (the offer), I included them (in my top eight).”