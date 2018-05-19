FAYETTEVILLE – The stage doesn’t seem to be too big for Mary Haff.

The freshman has now thrown 14 shutout innings in the NCAA Tournament, tossing a one-hitter Saturday to help Arkansas beat Wichita State 5-0 and get in the driver’s seat of the Fayetteville Regional.

With Haff dealing in the circle, the Razorbacks didn’t need too much offensive production. They finally got to Bailey Lange – who threw a shutout against them during the regular season – in the fifth inning, when A.J. Belans crushed a leadoff home run over the left field fence.

Arkansas tacked on another run with Hannah McEwen’s RBI groundout later that inning and then scored three in the seventh, highlighted by Autumn Buczek’s two-run single.

A bloop single by Asea Webber that fell just inside the foul line gave the Shockers their lone hit with one out in the fourth inning. She actually advanced to second on the play thanks to an error by Arkansas left fielder Tori Cooper, but Haff bounced back by retiring the next two batters.

It was the third straight inning the Razorbacks’ ace had to work out of a jam. Haff walked three over the second and third innings before getting Wichita State to strand all three – two of which were on second.

Haff actually retired the final 11 Shockers of the game and finished with five strikeouts. In her 14 innings in the regional, she has allowed only six base runners – three hits and three walks – while striking out 13.

Arkansas is one win away from reaching its first super regional in program history and would have to lose twice to be eliminated. The first game Sunday is at 1:30 p.m. and if the Razorbacks lose that game, the if-necessary game is scheduled for 4 p.m.