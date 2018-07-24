FAYETTEVILLE – For the second time in recent memory, Arkansas is adding a graduate transfer for some immediate help.

Just three years after Doug Willey joined the team from Division II Franklin Pierce, the Razorbacks have landed Trevor Ezell, a second baseman from Southeast Missouri State.

Willey became one of Arkansas’ most reliable arms out of the bullpen in 2016, posting a 3.49 ERA in a team-high 26 appearances, and head coach Dave Van Horn is hopeful Ezell will have a similar impact at the plate as a fifth-year senior.

“He was their top hitter every year he played pretty much,” Van Horn said. “He’s very experienced and hopefully (we’ll) get him rolling to help us early.”

A native of Alexander, Ark., who played at high school powerhouse Bryant, Ezell is coming off a season in which he hit .377 with six home runs and 50 RBIs, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.

It was a solid bounce-back year after he missed nearly all of 2017 with a back injury. Ezell was a second-team All-OVC performer as a sophomore in 2016 and an NCBWA Freshman All-American the year before that.

Van Horn described the switch-hitting second baseman as “polished” at the plate, which is evidenced by him already ranking in the top five of several offensive categories in SEMO’s career record book.

During his time with the Redhawks, Ezell hit .336 with 45 doubles, 16 home runs, 128 RBIs and 194 runs in 181 games, all of which he started. He also has more free passes (140 – 122 walks, 18 HBPs) than strikeouts (134) and flashed his speed with 13 triples and 48 stolen bases on 62 attempts.

Ezell actually faced the Razorbacks as a freshman in 2015, going 2 for 6 as the leadoff batter in a pair of midweek games the two teams split at Baum Stadium early in the season.

Unfortunately, he will likely be limited this fall because he had offseason surgery to tighten up a shoulder that kept popping out of place, but Van Horn hopes to he’ll be healthy before the season.

If his arm is good to go, Ezell will likely compete for the starting second baseman job, replacing the graduated Carson Shaddy. If not, Van Horn said he’d be a candidate at designated hitter.

Although he didn’t mention any other names or specific positions, Van Horn hinted that the Razorbacks could potentially add more players this summer.

“We may not be done recruiting, either,” Van Horn said. “We still have time, so maybe something else is going to happen. We’ll see how that goes in a while.”

McKinney’s Retirement

In an unsurprising move, right-handed pitcher Keaton McKinney revealed earlier this month that he is retiring and won’t attempt another comeback.

Named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2015, McKinney has since had three major surgeries – one on his hip and two on his elbow – that have prevented him from regaining that form.

His latest Tommy John surgery came after he had thrown only two innings against Bucknell on the opening weekend this season.

“I think him being away from the team and he’s back home watching and pretty much felt he had done what he could do,” Van Horn said. “The situation with his arm, he probably wouldn’t have been ready for the ’19 season, so he decided to go on with his life.”

Injuries also limited Weston Rogers, a left-hander from Springdale, Ark., Har-Ber, to just one appearance in which he walked the only batter he faced. He got married a couple of weeks ago and already has his degree, so he has decided to retire, as well.

New Volunteer Coach

Arkansas has hired Arizona graduate assistant Taylor Smart as a replacement for volunteer assistant Craig Parry, Van Horn announced Tuesday.

Parry, who spent only one year at Arkansas, left the team following the season to take a full-time job as hitting coach at Abilene Christian.

Smart is currently an assistant coach for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League and will arrive in Fayetteville when their season ends. He played college ball at Tennessee from 2013-2014 and was a student assistant for the volunteers in 2017.

Before that, Smart played at Western Nevada College and helped the Wildcats reach the 2012 JUCO World Series. He is originally from the Seattle area.

Van Horn said there was a lot of interest in the position because the NCAA is likely to add a third full-time assistant coach next season, but he didn’t want that to factor into his decision.

“There were a few fully-employed coaches that would have taken this job as a volunteer for a year if I guaranteed them a job next year, but I didn’t want to back myself into that corner,” Van Horn said. “Taylor is a young, up-and-coming guy and that wasn’t a major obstacle for him.”

Smart’s motivation behind applying for the job was so he could get back into the SEC, Van Horn said.

Interestingly, he has been to Fayetteville before. Playing for Tennessee in 2013, Smart went 1 for 8 with six strikeouts in a three-game series at Baum Stadium.

Thompson’s Impact

The 2018 season was also the first for hitting coach Nate Thompson. He played a key role in Arkansas’ runner-up finish at the College World Series, but Van Horn said things got off to kind of a rough start with older players used to former coach Tony Vitello.

“There was a little bit of friction there at first, as far as older guys buying into some of the things he wanted to do,” Van Horn said. “Then they slowly warmed up to Nate.

“It probably took a few weeks into the spring…and if you tink about it, some of the older guys didn’t get off to very good starts and then they started asking for a little bit more help.”

Overall, Van Horn said he was pleased with how Thompson did last season. Under his leadership, the Razorbacks broke the single-season school record with 98 home runs and hit .296 as a team.

Although he loved the power aspect of last year’s lineup, Van Horn acknowledged there were still some things he’s like Thompson and the offense to work on going into next year.

“I love the chance for us to elevate the ball on certain days when the wind’s blowing out or just normal days,” Van Horn said. “We’ve gotta do a better job of taking a walk and we’ve gotta do a better job of two-strike hitting.”

They have already discussed those things with the players coming back and it will be a point of emphasis during fall practice.

Signing Class Losses

As Arkansas catcher signee Josh Breaux continued putting up big numbers at McLennan C.C., Van Horn said he knew MLB teams would meet his asking price of $1.5 million.

Sure enough, the New York Yankees picked him in the second round of the draft and gave him a nearly $1.5 million bonus, so he’ll never make it to campus.

The only other signee the Razorbacks lost to the pros was Wade Beasley, a hard-throwing right-hander from Horatio, Ark. After getting picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 24th round, he received a $255,000 signing bonus – well above the average for that round.

It didn’t come as a huge surprise to Van Horn, who said Beasley had some command issues and likely would have taken a couple of years before becoming a factor with the Razorbacks.

“Sometimes there’s guys that, if you really take a step back, maybe need to be in the minor leagues,” Van Horn said. “He felt like that might be the best step for him and we’re happy for him.”

There are a few other members of Arkansas’ 2018 signing class that won’t make it to campus for various reasons, Van Horn said without mentioning any names. Some will go to junior college because there are several players in front of them, while some had academic issues.

Summer Ball

Because they played a long collegiate season that ended in late June, the Razorbacks have fewer guys playing summer ball than usual.

As an example, center fielder Dominic Fletcher and closer Matt Cronin played a few games for the USA Collegiate National Team before returning home instead of going to the Cape Cod League.

“They could have gone on to the Cape…but we felt it was best for them to go home and rest instead of going out there,” Van Horn said. “The chances of them getting hurt were probably greater than them improving their game.”

Van Horn estimated there were eight or nine playing in leagues across the country and specifically mentioned right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion and first baseman Jordan McFarland as players having success.

Fall Exhibition Games

Back in April, the NCAA adopted a new rule that will allow Division I baseball teams to play up to two exhibition games in the fall without it counting against their 56 regular-season games, similar to softball.

There are regulations about how far teams can travel and how much class players can miss for the games, but Van Horn said he was glad the rule was passed.

He doesn’t have any details on who the Razorbacks might play in those exhibition games, but the plan right now is to play one game at Baum Stadium and one on the road against an regional opponent.

2019 Schedule

Van Horn said he is already working on putting together Arkansas’ 2021 and 2022 schedules, but did mention a few teams on next year’s slate.

The Razorbacks will play return series on the road against Texas and USC. Their trip to Austin to face the Longhorns will come over spring break between a pair of conference series, while the trip to Los Angeles to face the Trojans will be an non-conference weekend series early in the year.

Charlotte will play a pair of midweek games here, returning a midweek series from 2018, and the Razorbacks will also host Stony Brook, which played in the 2012 College World Series. Other midweek non-conference games include on the road against Missouri State and at home against Memphis.

In addition to the six SEC West teams, Arkansas will also play four teams from the eastern division: Tennessee and Missouri at home and Kentucky and Vanderbilt on the road. Van Horn said he believes the Missouri series is the conference opener.

Undrafted Free Agents

Thanks to a strong postseason showing, Jared Gates landed a free agent deal with the Orioles despite not being picked during the 40-round MLB Draft.

Arkansas helped him get the shot with Baltimore, which had released some players and had injuries, opening the spot for Gates. Van Horn said he hopes Luke Bonfield gets a similar opportunity.

“We were hoping that we could do the same thing for Luke,” Van Horn said. “Luke’s got a couple of things in the fire right now, but hasn’t happened yet.”

Facilities Update

Baum Stadium could be receiving another facelift soon, as Van Horn and new athletics director Hunter Yurachek have had several conversations about adding some facilities beyond the right field fence.

The Razorback Foundation must raise the money before they break ground on the project, which would provide more areas for fans to walk but mostly be for players and coaches.

Ideally, the Razorbacks would get a new weight room, nutrition center, locker room and pitching development area. That would in turn open up space down the third base line that could be used as areas for boosters or even a restaurant.

Van Horn said the involved parties are “all in” on his vision and that it has been approved for him to talk about it with recruits.

“We’re just trying to make it so when we get a kid on campus, they feel really good about what’s going on here and they feel like the baseball program is important and highly supported,” Van Horn said. “Obviously if they come to a game, they know how special it is. … This is a nice stadium, but what makes this stadium special is that it’s full of people and I still believe that.”

Fans in Omaha

As they showed last month, Arkansas’ baseball fans don’t only show up to games at Baum Stadium. They were out in full force during the Razorbacks’ run in Omaha.

The first two games against Oregon State in the College World Series finals drew more than 25,000 fans, most of which were there to support Arkansas.

“I’ve been to Omaha when LSU’s been there and I used to think, ‘Wow. Look at this. This is crazy,’” Van Horn said. “Our fans, we were better. I never thought I could say that.”

Van Horn added that since returning from Omaha, he has received about 300 texts and emails and 30 hand-written letters from across the country. He even had some from Oregon telling him they were Arkansas fans now.