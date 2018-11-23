COLUMBIA, Mo. — The nightmare that was Arkansas’ 2018 season has finally come to an end.

What began as a year of hope with new head coach Chad Morris quickly devolved into one of the worst seasons in school history, capped by a 38-0 loss to Missouri on a cold, rainy Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

It was the Razorbacks’ most lopsided shutout loss to an unranked team since losing 47-0 at Rice in 1953 and clinched a 2-10 record, marking the first time they ever suffered double-digit losses.

“It’s about moving on now,” Morris told the media afterward. “It’s about recruiting. It’s about developing the players that we do have and it starts now. It starts today.”

That is easy to say, but Arkansas’ performance in the “Battle Line Rivalry” - which has been one-sided since the Tigers joined the SEC - left a lot to be desired going into the long offseason.

After allowing only 22 sacks through the first 10 games of the season, the offensive line was overpowered for five sacks in each of the last two games. The Tigers hadn’t notched more than three sacks in a game before Friday and one of theirs was a strip-sack that Fayetteville native Akial Byers recovered for a touchdown.

There were eight total tackles for loss by Missouri and Arkansas had negative rushing yards for more than half of the game. The Razorbacks eventually finished with a season-low 187 total yards.

“I did not think we played well up front,” Morris said. “We had guys in those positions and playing those positions all year long for the most part, nine game, (so) our inability to sustain some blocks was disappointing.”

Defensively, they weren’t much better. Despite forcing five three-and-outs - two of which came with backup quarterback and Fayetteville native Taylor Powell in the game - Arkansas’ defense was gashed for 408 yards. It was the sixth time this season an opponent gained at least 400 yards against the Razorbacks, including five in the final seven games.

Drew Lock got the scoring started with two touchdown runs and later added two more through the air. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards, highlighted by a 67-yard bomb to Emanuel Hall, who finished with 153 yards on six receptions.

They did that against an Arkansas secondary without two of its starters, which meant it had two redshirt freshmen - Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown - at cornerback and true freshman Joe Foucha at safety. Another true freshman, Myles Mason, also got a lot of snaps at safety.

That became a trend as the game got out of hand.

“We played a lot of freshmen today, which will benefit this program moving forward,” Morris said. “Definitely good for the development, especially some (getting) extended playing time.”

If there was any encouraging sign from Friday’s blowout, it was the fact that 15 total freshmen - true and redshirt - got in the game, according to Morris, and they preached the same message as their head coach.

“We’re going to use this season as a learning tool,” Foucha said. “We’re going to get better in the offseason. Everyone got their feet wet, so…this last game is going to help us out a lot because we know what the SEC feels like for next year.”

Included in that group was quarterback Connor Noland, who completed 5-of-17 passing for 98 yards, but had a few passes dropped. Much like his late appearances against North Texas and Mississippi State, he was running for his life most of the time and was sacked twice.

“I think you take your bumps and bruises and you move on,” Noland said. “You can only learn from these games. You just take it as a learning experience.”

In addition to the young players already on campus, Arkansas’ 2019 recruiting class is currently ranked 12th nationally.

Morris said the coaches will be in prospects’ homes as early as Sunday and in their schools beginning Monday, with the early signing period just three weeks away.

“Our class is strong right now (and keeping it together is) extremely important,” Morris said. “It’s very vital to our program’s success moving forward.”

With 11 four-star commitments, a few more leaning their way and the possibility of landing Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, the Razorbacks’ class is sure to raise eyebrows across the country.

However, they aren’t selling their 2-10 record. Instead, Morris said they are selling the recruits on a vision of what’s coming.

“That’s what we’ve been selling from the start, when we started recruiting these young men,” Morris said. “We’re selling them on an opportunity to come in here and contribute, and contribute early, and to play and make an impact the day you step on campus.”

Roster turnover is the biggest challenge facing Morris as Arkansas enters the offseason. There will be a team meeting at 7 a.m. Monday and he said the future of current players will be determined in the coming days.

It’s something Morris has been through before. The only other time he’s been shutout during his collegiate career - which began as a coordinator at Tulsa in 2010 - was the final game of the 2015 season, capping a 2-10 record in his debut as SMU’s head coach. Two years later, the Mustangs reached a bowl game.

“I’ve been in this exact spot before and I know what it looks like,” Morris said. “I know what it looks like moving forward and I know what it takes to move this program forward.”

Even though he won’t be a part of it, senior left guard and team captain Hjalte Froholdt is confident Morris will also get things turned around at Arkansas.

“A lot of guys on social media complain and I understand it’s frustrating,” Froholdt said. “It’s just as frustrating for us and I don’t blame them, but in the end, Coach says the same things every day.

“His message doesn’t change, his attitude doesn’t change, the coaches in there don’t change. They’re all on the same page. Of course we were 2-10 and people may say that message isn’t good enough, but I’m positive that it’s going to change eventually.”