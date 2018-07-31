FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas fans are all too familiar with what has sidelined Kevin Richardson II.

The sixth-year senior will miss all of fall camp and at least a couple of games after suffering a foot injury while moving into a house Sunday. He joins a long list of Razorbacks who suffered a similar injury in recent years: Dre Greenlaw, Keon Hatcher, Cody Hollister, Alexy Jean-Baptiste, Mitchell Loewen, Kody Walker and Jonathan Williams.

Strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said Monday that it would be difficult to pinpoint one reason for the injuries because they can be caused many different ways. Instead, they are recognizing it was an issue in the past and have implemented things to their offseason training program as a preventative measure.

“The guys do a series of movements where at the end of the workout, we take their shoes off and make them do a series of movements barefoot,” Carroll said. “We call it barefoot injury prevention exercises.”

Carroll said he has the players get on unstable surfaces – such as an Airex pad or bosu ball – without their shoes and balance. That builds up and trains the tiny proprioceptors in the muscles of the feet, hopefully preventing an injury from occurring.

“Is it going to fix the problem?” Carroll said. “I can’t sit up here and say that, but we are being proactive in how we approach it.”