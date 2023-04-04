Mack posted his final five schools on his Twitter page and it included Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, South Carolina and Iowa. He will also reportedly visit Arkansas on April 28-30, according to multiple outlets.

Highly sought-after Wofford transfer forward BJ Mack trimmed his list to five and included the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8, 245 pound forward averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season as a First Team All-Southern Conference performer for the Terriers.

Mack transferred to Wofford after spending his freshman year at South Florida, and he started 69 games with the Terriers over the past three seasons. He was a Second Team All-Southern performer in 2021-22, when he led the team with 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, does have some experience against the SEC. This season, Mack scored 18 points and brought down nine boards in a loss to LSU on Nov. 27. He also scored 19 points and had four rebounds against Vanderbilt on Dec. 3 and 10 points and four rebounds against Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

Mack also scored 16 points and brought down four rebounds in a 68-65 win over Georgia on Nov. 28, 2021. He scored nine points and had three rebounds in a loss to South Carolina five days prior to that Georgia game in 2021.

Arkansas currently has one open roster spot for next year's squad after the announcement Tuesday that Ricky Council IV will be entering the NBA Draft. More announcements are expected in the coming days/weeks, so keep up with all of the movement on The Trough premium message board.