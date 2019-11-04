A brand new era in Arkansas basketball is just around the corner as Eric Musselman heads to into his first non-conference slate as the head man in Fayetteville.

To help get you ready for the season, I’ve researched the schedule and uncovered some of the top players the Razorbacks will face in 2019-2020.

Below are five players featured in the non-conference schedule who will give Arkansas a challenge, plus two more to watch for.

Desmond Bane, TCU – 6’5, 215 lbs

Combo, Senior

One of the most experienced players on the list, Bane has played 109 career games and logged some serious minutes last season for the Horned Frogs. After testing the NBA draft waters, Bane decided to return to TCU and give head coach Jamie Dixon a strong team leader.

Bane played in a staggering 87.7 percent of available minutes for TCU last season as a wingman who stuffed the stat sheet without ever being the Frogs' go-to scorer.

The senior was still a true shooting nightmare for opponents, though. Bane took advantage of his opportunities last season, hitting 50.2 percent of his shots and 42.5 percent of his deep balls. He also took a big step forward at the free throw line, knocking down 86.7 percent of his free throw attempts.

Together, Bane’s true shooting percentage (a stat that includes free throw percentage and weighs three-pointers heavier) was 60.7 percent, fifth-highest in the Big 12.

Bane took home All-Big 12 second team honors last season for a 23-win team that reached the NIT semifinals.

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky – 6’11, 245 lbs

Center, Sophomore

The former five-star recruit will be one of the most familiar names on this list to Arkansas fans. Bassey dropped 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting in a 78-77 win over the Hogs last season.

Bassey went on to average a double-double with 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. The most impressive aspect of his game is his ability to elevate it against major competition. Against power conference teams, Bassey averaged 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Similar to Bane, Bassey is an incredibly efficient scorer. The big man shot 62.7 percent from the field and had a strong 76.9 percent showing at the free throw line. He only attempted 20 three pointers, but made nine of them. His true shooting percentage wound up at 67.3, 17th highest in the country.

Bassey racked up the postseason honors, including Conference USA defensive player of the year after recording 2.4 blocks per game. Bassey was an all-conference first team player for a 20-win team and figures to be in for another dominant season as the Hilltoppers enter the year as heavy favorites in the league.

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay – 6’5, 230 lbs

Forward, Junior

You probably got your first real dose of Ohio Valley Conference basketball last season thanks to superstar guard Ja Morant’s explosive play at Murray State. Quietly producing behind him, though, was Taylor for the 22-win Governors.

Taylor poured in 20.5 points per game as a slightly undersized power forward last season. The junior also hauled in 8.9 rebounds per game. The offensive glass is his strong suit, leading the OVC in offensive rebounds in each of his first two seasons.

Taylor shot 53.1 percent from the field last year and 74.1 percent at the free throw line. He dabbled in the long range game, too, hitting 34 percent of his 147 three point attempts.

Taylor took home first team honors following last season as an Alandise Harris-type bruiser. Austin Peay lost several members of its rotation from a year ago, so Taylor may be an even bigger focus in the offense this year.

James Banks, Georgia Tech – 6’10, 250 lbs

Center, Senior

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Texas, Banks transferred to Georgia Tech and flourished as a shot-blocking menace for the Yellow Jackets last season.

Banks was a member of a stacked ACC All-Defensive team after sending back 2.5 blocks per game last year. When Banks was on the floor, 9.3 percent of all opponent shots were blocked by him. The block percentage was 31st nationally.

The senior is not just a defensive stalwart, but a go-to option on the offensive side of the floor, as well. Banks averaged 16.5 points per game last year on 56.4 percent shooting.

Like the aforementioned Bassey, you may also remember Banks. The big had a 14-point, 14-rebound outing in a 69-65 win over Arkansas last season, a contest the Hogs were leading for about 35 minutes.

Banks is the key cog in Josh Pastner’s defensive scheme, one that held opponents to just 66.6 points per game. The Yellow Jackets were top-15 in both block percentage and opponent three-point shooting percentage.

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky – 6’6, 170 lbs

Guard, Junior

Another defensive playmaker, Tate is a long and active guard representing one of the Horizon League’s better squads.

Tate has been a resident on the league’s All-Defensive team twice and was recently named to the Horizon’s preseason all-conference first team. The stat-stuffing guard put in 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.

The junior led the conference in shooting percentage at a 53.9 percent clip. Tate’s game ballooned from the year before thanks to the development of an outside jumper. He attempted 38 three pointers between his first two seasons and made just seven of them. Last year, Tate put up 59 threes and hit 24 of them.

There is one aspect of Tate’s game that needs work, though, and that’s in his free throw shooting. Tate is a career 58.6 percent free throw shooter and actually regressed last season.

Regardless, Tate’s on-ball defensive skills will be a good test of athleticism for the new-look Arkansas roster.

Players to Watch

Stanley Umude, South Dakota – 6’6, 210 lbs

Guard, Junior

A rarity in today’s college athletics world, Umude actually entered the dreaded transfer portal following last season and chose to stay at South Dakota.

Umude is now the Summit League’s preseason player of the year following a 14.4 points per game campaign. The Coyotes finished 13-17 last season, but could be in for a big step forward as a team with an upper classmen-laden roster.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso – 6’3, 175 lbs

Guard, Sophomore

Just like Umude, Freeman-Liberty explored the portal before stepping out and staying at Valpo. He was an All-Defensive and All-Freshman team selection a year ago, starting all 33 games for the Crusaders.

Freeman-Liberty was one of the MVC’s best defensive players, leading the league in steals per game with 1.8. The sophomore scored 11 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting while grabbing 4.3 rebounds a game.