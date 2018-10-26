FAYETTEVILLE — With so many new faces, Mike Anderson warned fans Thursday that this year’s team was testing his patience in the weeks leading up to the season.

That was on full display Friday night, as Arkansas found itself in an early 8-0 hole, trailed for about the first 10 minutes of its exhibition game and led by only six points at halftime. The Razorbacks eventually pulled away in the second half for a 96-47 win over Division II Tusculum, though, giving them their 29th consecutive exhibition victory.

“Now you see why I say I have got to have some patience with this group here,” Anderson said. “Obviously there are some talented guys, but this was their first game against a team other than themselves and that first half was stage fright or whatever you want to call it.”

Anderson described the first half as a “turnover-thon” with 32 turnovers between the teams - 19 by Tusculum and 13 by Arkansas - and neither shot the ball particularly well.

The Razorbacks made just 2 of 11 three-pointers (18.2 percent) and 8 of 20 free throws (40 percent), but part of that can be attributed to four true freshmen and two transfers, including point guard Jalen Harris, playing their first game.

“The main thing with us is we have nine new guys,” Harris said. “Everybody had the little jitters and settled down and started playing. We came out in the second half ready to go.”

About midway through the first half is actually when things started to turn in Arkansas’ favor. That’s when Anderson dialed up the full-court pressure and the Razorbacks forced seven turnovers in less than a two-minute span.

On multiple possessions in a row, the Pioneers failed to even get the ball past halfcourt. However, with preseason first-team All-SEC selection Daniel Gafford picking up his third foul midway through the half, Arkansas couldn’t stretch its lead to double digits and it settled in at six before halftime.

Gafford picked up his fourth foul just a minute and 20 seconds into the second half, so the Razorbacks were again forced to play without their star big man. This time was different, as Arkansas ballooned its lead to 26 before he checked back in.

“It was good to see our guys in the second half, when Daniel was not there, the lead just kind of surged and I thought it was because of our defense,” Anderson said. “We were moving the basketball, guys were running the floor and we were getting loose balls.”

After notching only five assists in the first half, the Razorbacks had 18 after halftime. They also picked and chose when to turn up the pressure, forcing another 10 turnovers.

Even without Gafford’s 6-foot-11 frame, they managed to out-rebound Tusculum 53-41 and that’s despite having one fewer rebound at halftime.

“I feel like when Dan went out of the game, we knew we had to pick it up - rebounding, everything - and once he got back in, he kept the energy going,” Harris said. “We play like that every day in practice, so it was kind of normal.”

When he finally checked back into the game midway through the second half, Gafford looked like his usually self and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while playing with four fouls.

Anderson said he wasn’t too concerned that it would become a trend. Instead, he sees it as a learning opportunity.

“He’s going to be a target and he’s got to be mentally prepared for that,” Anderson said. “I think for it to happen here, obviously he can learn from it and he’ll be able to get more into the flow of the game.”

With Gafford quite for most of the night, the Razorbacks had to find other offensive threats and they got one in true freshman Isaiah Joe.

After making 9 of 14 three-pointers in the Red-White game last week, the sharpshooter from Fort Smith made 5 of 8 Friday and finished with a team-high 18 points.

That’s an incredible 63.6 percent mark beyond the arc, but he said it was just another day at the office.

“I’m not going to get excited about knocking down shots,” Joe said. “That’s what I’m supposed to do. That’s my job and that’s what they brought me here for.”

Reggie Chaney, another true freshman, also stepped up in Gafford’s absence. At 6-foot-8, he’s not quite as big, but he showed off his physicality while fighting for rebounds and getting baskets in the paint. The result was a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Anderson said he liked the “level of toughness” he showed during his 20 minutes on the floor and the production kind of surprised him.

“It’s amazing because he’s actually been struggling in practice,” Anderson said. “I think maybe the game brings on a different mindset and we saw that in him.”

In addition to that, Chaney was at the front of the Razorbacks’ aforementioned press that led to them pulling away from Tusculum. His three steals were tied with Harris and Gabe Osabuohien for the most on the team.

True freshman Keyshawn Embery-Simpson found his grove late, knocking down 3 of 6 three-pointers, while Harris made a couple early in the second half. Both finished with 13 points.

Gabe Osabuohien tried to fill the scoring void when he entered the game in the first half, attempting a shot on five of 13 possessions, but at times he seemed to be out of control. Although he was bailed out by getting fouled on three occasions, but he made just 2 of 6 free throws.

Aside from that, Osabuohien provided the things you’d expect from a role player. He pulled down eight rebounds and played solid defense, notching three steals, blocking a shot and drawing a charge.

“I think he was trying to show everybody what he is capable of doing,” Anderson said. “The beauty of Gabe is that he does all that over stuff that you love.”

As a team, the Razorbacks made just 21 of 39 free throws, a 53.8 percent rate. That will be at the top of their list of areas to focus on over the next week.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for an exhibition against Southwest Baptist, another Division II program, next Friday at 7 p.m. It will be their final tuneup before a season opener against Texas in El Paso on Nov. 9.

“To me, this game here served its purpose,” Anderson said. “I got a chance to see some guys with lights, camera and action. Some guys performed well, some guys didn’t, but now we get a chance to get back to practice and clean up a few areas.”

BOX SCORE