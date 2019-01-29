FAYETTEVILLE — Battling an illness the past few days, Isaiah Joe has made just one three-pointer in Arkansas’ last two games, but it was a big one.

His shot with about five minutes left broke a tie and gave the Razorbacks the lead for good in a 70-60 win over Georgia on Tuesday. Those were the only points he scored, giving him eight in 50 minutes since getting sick.

“You could tell he was not himself tonight, but I love the effort of him wanting to be out there,” head coach Mike Anderson said. “To step up and knock down that shot that put us up three…it told a lot about him, I think. He was spent.”

Following that shot, Arkansas forced a turnover that led to a Mason Jones three-pointer and Georgia never got within a possession from that point on. The Razorbacks ended the game on an 18-8 run to close out their second straight SEC win after a 1-4 start.

Jones was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and also had six rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.

“It was good to get a win at the crib,” Jones said, referencing Bud Walton Arena. “It was good to see us keep developing as a team… As long as we keep fixing our errors, then we’re growing and that’s a good thing to see.”

Early on, though, the Razorbacks found themselves in another quick hole. They fell behind 11-2 before the first media timeout, when Anderson inserted freshmen Reggie Chaney and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson off the bench.

That sparked the offense enough for them to erase the deficit in about five minutes and it was a one-possession game the rest of the half, with the lead changing five times.

“I thought we needed some energy,” Anderson said. “I thought we came out kind of lethargic. They had like five or six offensive rebounds in the first sequence it seemed like. It was like we were moving in mud.”

Arkansas led most of the second half, but had a hard time pulling away. It wasn’t until Joe and Jones hit the back-to-back three-pointers that the Razorbacks had a little breathing room.

Georgia dominated the boards 56-32, including 23 offensive rebounds, but could never quite get over the hump on the scoreboard because they missed numerous layups.

“We missed a lot of close, easy baskets and not just because they have a shot blocker in Daniel Gafford,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “We had self-inflicted wounds at the basket today and then we didn't make enough free throws.”

Crean also credited the Razorbacks for blocking 14 shots, their most ever in an SEC game, and forcing 16 turnovers.

“Of all the teams in the league, they’re the most that you feel you’re playing 5 vs. 6 or 5 vs. 7 because not only the way they put pressure but because of the way they run at the ball,” Crean said. “It always feels like there’s more people out there, and that's a compliment.”

In addition to Jones’ 23 points, Arkansas got double figures out of Jalen Harris and Daniel Gafford. They finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, with Gafford adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Chaney had a workman-like six points, six rebounds, five blocked shots and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

Georgia had a pair of players, Nicolas Claxton and Derek Ogbeide, finish with 14 points apiece, while William Jackson II added 11.

For the Razorbacks, it was a solid response to a disappointing loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge just three days earlier in Lubbock, Texas, when they had a chance to tie it up against a top-15 Texas Tech team in the closing seconds but turned the ball over.

“That was an emotional game for those guys at Texas Tech,” Anderson said. “You think about it, they were right there. They were really disappointed. To me, for them to bounce back in this game in the SEC…I was really proud of our guys.”

As the calendar flips to February, Arkansas will try to make a run and get back into the postseason picture. Such a surge by the Razorbacks would not surprise Crean.

“They have all the ingredients,” Crean said. “They have inside play, they have shooting, they have a point guard, extremely well coached, good depth and they play incredibly aggressive.”

Their first opportunity to keep the winning streak going is a tough road test at No. 19 LSU, which beat them in overtime earlier this month in Fayetteville. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

