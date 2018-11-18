FAYETTEVILLE — Barely a week removed from a heartbreaking loss, Arkansas’ young team showed it had what it takes to finish off a quality opponent down the stretch Sunday afternoon.

In a game eerily similar to the Texas game, the Razorbacks refused to let history repeat itself. Mason Jones pulled down a big rebound, made a clutch free throw with 2.5 seconds left and - in a strategic move - intentionally missed his second attempt to force Indiana into a desperation heave that secured a 73-72 win for the Razorbacks.

“We just didn’t want that to happen again because the Texas game, we really felt hurt that we lost that game,” Jones said. “It was a game we should have won, and we didn’t want that to happen again today. We just wanted to…finish this game.”

It was a stark contrast to their season-opening loss to the Longhorns, when Arkansas missed a potentially game-clinching free throw and then opted against a strategic foul in the closing seconds, allowing them to hit the game-tying three-pointer.

The Hoosiers had a great chance to win the game with point-blank looks by Rob Phinisee and De’Ron Davis in the final 10 seconds, but neither shot fell. Instead, Jones and his 6-foot-5 frame battled for a tough rebound and was fouled. Although Indiana head coach Archie Miller described it as a “50/50” call, it set up the perfectly executed missed free throw that bounced around the rim and didn’t allow the Hoosiers to run the play they set up in a timeout.

“Coach A told me to miss it and make sure it was a good miss,” Jones said. “I didn’t know it was going to be that good of a miss.”

Up until the last minute of the game, it seemed like Arkansas was destined for another tough loss in a possible resume-building game when March rolls around.

The Razorbacks led by 10 points on three separate occasions early in the second half and had several opportunities to extend it, but failed to do so and saw the lead evaporate in less than four minutes.

That could have ended their hopes of knocking off a team that just beat No. 24 Marquette by 23 points, but star big man Daniel Gafford said they leaned on the lessons learned from the Texas loss to right the ship.

“In the Texas game, we panicked even though we were up,” Gafford said. “We just let everything fall apart instead of staying together as a team. … Some young teams might panic in this situation, but what we did (today) was come together as a team.”

Gafford was a big reason for Arkansas hanging on for the win. He played like the preseason first-team All-SEC selection and projected lottery pick he is, pouring in a career-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting and matching a career high with 12 rebounds.

Defensively, Gafford had two steals and blocked three shots while staying out of foul trouble.

“I thought our guys did a good job of really identifying and getting the ball to him,” head coach Mike Anderson said. “He was determined to make plays. … It was good to see him step up and answer the call.”

One key difference in this game compared to Texas, though, was Arkansas played better in the first half and actually entered halftime with a lead, albeit thanks to an unlikely source.

Not known as an offensive threat, Gabe Osabuohien was left open on the right wing with about 30 seconds left in the half and made a three-pointer. It was the first of his career, after missing his first six attempts.

Most were probably surprised the shot went in, but Anderson said the sophomore from Canada actually shoots better than he’s shown in games.

“Gabe just has to be consistent and (keep) working on his shot because people leave him open,” Anderson said. “He’s got to be able to knock that down and he’s capable of doing it.”

Arkansas’ usual sharpshooter, freshman Isaiah Joe, had an off game and made just 3 of 11 three-pointers. He still managed to score 13 points, though.

The only other player in double figures was Jones with 11, but his biggest contributions were the aforementioned plays at the end of the game and as a distributor. He had seven assists with no turnovers, as well as five rebounds.

“I mean, it’s much better than it was in practice, I’m going to tell you that,” Anderson said with a smile. “Last day of practice, I was going to give him an apple turnover; he was just turning it over left and right. I guess the game brings on a different mindset.”

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, Arkansas has a couple more games this week. It hosts Montana State on Wednesday and UT Arlington on Friday, with both tip-offs scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network-plus.

