Although he failed to put a successful product on the field, Bret Bielema did turn the Razorbacks around in the classroom.

Arkansas football posted a record multiyear APR score of 977 for the 2016-2017 academic year, the NCAA announced Wednesday. That up 11 points from last year’s score and an increase of 42 points over a four-year span.

When Bielema was hired, he inherited a program with a 935 multiyear score, which was dangerously close to dipping below the NCAA benchmark of 930 that would result in practice limitations, scholarship reductions and – potentially – a postseason ban.

This is the first time the multiyear APR score has included four full years during Bielema’s tenure as head coach, as it is based on the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

In the nine years prior to his arrival, Arkansas’ football program averaged a 934.8 multiyear APR score. Most of that time, though, the NCAA benchmark was 900.

All 19 of the Razorbacks’ intercollegiate sport programs eclipsed the benchmark for the sixth consecutive year, with each of them eclipsing that requirement by at least 24 points. They averaged a score of 984.2, breaking the school record set last year (977.8).

Three programs – women’s golf, women’s gymnastics and women’s tennis – earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards last week with perfect 1,000 scores.

Arkansas’ men’s basketball program, which lost a scholarship in 2012-13 because of low APR scores, has also enjoyed a resurgence under head coach Mike Anderson. It posted its highest score ever this year, at 985.

Here is a sport-by-sport breakdown of the Razorbacks’ multiyear APR scores (indoor and outdoor track are combined):

-Women's golf: 1,000

-Women's gymnastics: 1,000

-Women's tennis: 1,000

-Women's cross country: 996

-Softball: 995

-Women's swimming & diving: 995

-Women's volleyball: 995

-Men's tennis: 993

-Men's basketball: 985

-Women's basketball: 984

-Women's soccer: 982

-Football: 977

-Women's track: 974

-Men's golf: 972

-Men's cross country: 965

-Men's track: 965

-Baseball: 954