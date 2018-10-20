FAYETTEVILLE — For one game at least, Arkansas fans got a glimpse of the future at quarterback.

Connor Noland became just the eighth true freshman in school history to start a game under center Saturday, leading the Razorbacks to a 23-0 homecoming win over Tulsa.

Head coach Chad Morris said they “anticipate” Ty Storey returning to the starting lineup next week against Vanderbilt, but Noland got the nod with the redshirt junior still recovering from a concussion suffered last week against Ole Miss and completed 10 of 16 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

A three-star recruit coming out of Greenwood, Ark., Noland committed to the Razorbacks during the summer before his junior year of high school and never wavered throughout the coaching change.

“What a special moment for Connor, a young man from right down the road,” Morris said. “He’s probably dreamed of this moment his entire life. To be able to come out and lead the Hogs to a win, I’m very proud of him.”

Questions surrounded the quarterback position throughout the week. There was wide speculation that Storey wouldn’t be able to play this week considering how he looked after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter against the Rebels.

However, he trotted out onto the practice field Tuesday and Wednesday and didn’t appear to be limited during the periods open to the media. Several teammates commented on how well he did throughout the practice and Morris even said he was cleared, only to backtrack and say he was “day-to-day.”

“When you get into that protocol, you take day-to-day steps,” Morris said after the game. “We felt like, especially at the quarterback position, we’re no contact anyways; but we knew there was a possibility that (Storey) may not play.”

It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the coaching staff made the final decision that Storey wouldn’t be available and they’d go with Noland over redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley.

Coming into the game, Noland was admittedly a little nervous, but he said getting several days to prepare for the start helped him stay even keel.

“You grow up watching the Hogs play and to be out there on the field getting my first start meant a lot to me, so it was a big moment,” Noland said. “I just tried to downplay that a little bit and focus on the game.”

Even though he didn’t dress out, Storey was on the sideline and served in a coaching manner. It wasn’t the same as having him on the field, where he’s earned a reputation for his toughness, but Morris was glad he was able to at least be with the team.

“We missed his presence, but his presence on the sideline was very much felt,” Morris said. “He was encouraging Connor. He was right there communicating with the team.”

That presence was needed early on, as Noland threw an interception on the opening possession. Facing a third-and-four, he tried to hit Jared Cornelius on a slant route, but McKinley Whitfield jumped it and picked it off.

Morris said the play didn’t “phase him one bit” and that he just came right back to the sideline. He didn’t even need to say much to settle him down.

“I just kind of patted him on the head and said, ‘Hey, hang in there. It’ll be alright. … You’re going to have to go play the next one,’” Morris said. “If you play football long enough, you’re going to have some things go against you. It’s really just about the response.”

The next time Noland threw the ball, he found Jordan Jones on a crossing route and it converted a third-and-10. He actually completed five of his next six passes after the interception, with three of those completions resulting in first downs.

It was an impressive response for a guy making his first start and just his second collegiate appearance, left guard Hjalte Froholdt said.

“For a young guy to be that fresh and enthusiastic about getting back onto the field is impressive,” Froholdt said. “He never froze up or gave you the deer in the headlights and didn’t say anything.”

Late in the first half, Noland notched his first career touchdown pass on a 7-yard connection with tight end Grayson Gunter in the flats. It was also Gunter’s first score with the Razorbacks.

“That was probably the easiest touchdown I’ve had,” Noland said. “They blitzed (the linebacker), so there was nobody on him. You just had to get the ball up and over. It was good to get that first one out of the way and really exciting.”

For the most part, Arkansas didn’t ask Noland to do too much. He attempted a couple of deep passes, but he was never really in that many third-and-long situations and didn’t need to try more than he did.

“We needed to do a good job and, at times, I thought we did a good job of getting them behind the chains and putting them in predictable situations,” Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery said. “Any young quarterback…you’re sitting there at third-and-long, that puts a lot of pressure on him.”

Listed as a pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, Noland is actually a capable runner and showed flashes of that against North Texas and again Saturday against Tulsa.

He ran five times for 20 yards, including a nice 10-yard gain to convert a third-and-seven early in the third quarter. Tulsa safety Bryson Powers hit him pretty hard at the end of the play and the trainers had to come out and examine him before he came off the field.

“I probably should have slid there,” Noland said with a smile. “I was trying not to lay there and was just trying to get off to the sideline. I was good after a couple of seconds.”

It kept him out for only a few plays, as Noland was back on the field for the next possession and completed a 30-yard pass to La’Michael Pettway to set up the Razorbacks’ second touchdown of the game.

The limited number of passes was by design, Morris said. They knew Tulsa had a pretty good secondary and liked to drop eight in coverage a lot, so they stayed on the ground for 53 of their 72 plays.

“We knew Connor was going to have a good day, but we did not want to put the pressure strictly on Connor,” Morris said. “We challenged our guys up front; we needed to run the football.”

Rakeem Boyd finished one yard shy of this third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance and ran so much - 22 carries - that he got dehydrated, forcing him to come out of the game early in the third quarter. Backup running backs Chase Hayden and Maleek Williams combined for 66 yards on 18 carries, while the two quarterbacks - Kelley and Noland - contributed 47 yards on 10 carries.

In addition to having a true freshman at quarterback, the Razorbacks also had a last-minute scratch of left tackle Colton Jackson. Morris said they learned he wouldn’t be able to play because of back spasms when leaving the hotel and on the bus ride over to the stadium.

Redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner started in Jackson’s place, with converted defensive tackle Austin Capps and redshirt freshman Shane Clenin also getting some action because of injuries to Johnny Gibson Jr. and Brian Wallace at various times throughout the game.

Despite the new pieces on the offensive line, Froholdt said their young quarterback did a nice job of handling the checks at the line of scrimmage.

“We had all the confidence in the world in Connor,” Froholdt said. “I think he did a tremendous job of making sure we all were on the same page whenever we had checks and made sure we checked from run to pass or pass to run.”

It also helped that Noland needed to lead the offense to points just once to get the win, as the defense posted its first shutout since holding LSU and Ole Miss scoreless in back-to-back games at the end of the 2014 season.

Defensive end McTelvin Agim said he and his teammates took it upon themselves to provide the necessary support on their side of the ball for the true freshman.

“We knew there was a chance that Ty was going to be out and we had a feeling Connor Noland was going to be starting,” Agim said. “We knew we had to up our play…(not) just the D-line, but everybody behind us also.”