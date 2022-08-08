 Arkansas Razorback Football Ranked No. 23 in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
Hogs ranked No. 23 in preseason coaches poll

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Hogs landed in the preseason top 25 poll voted on by the coaches.

Arkansas finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after a 9-4 season that was capped off with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

The Hogs will open the season in a ranked matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who slotted in at No. 22 in the coaches poll.

Six total SEC teams were listed in the preseason coaches poll including Alabama (No. 11), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 21) and Ole Miss (No. 24).

Arkansas is scheduled to play three of the preseason ranked teams: Texas A&M (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 1) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman is one of 66 coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision that participates in the coaches poll.

Below is the full USA Today Coaches Poll preseason top-25.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern Cal

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

