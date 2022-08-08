Hogs ranked No. 23 in preseason coaches poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Hogs landed in the preseason top 25 poll voted on by the coaches.
Arkansas finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after a 9-4 season that was capped off with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.
The Hogs will open the season in a ranked matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who slotted in at No. 22 in the coaches poll.
Six total SEC teams were listed in the preseason coaches poll including Alabama (No. 11), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 21) and Ole Miss (No. 24).
Arkansas is scheduled to play three of the preseason ranked teams: Texas A&M (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 1) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).
Razorback head coach Sam Pittman is one of 66 coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision that participates in the coaches poll.
Below is the full USA Today Coaches Poll preseason top-25.
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina State
14. Michigan State
15. Southern Cal
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Houston