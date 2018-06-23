OMAHA, Neb. – As he walked up the first base dugout tunnel Friday night, there was no way of knowing Carson Shaddy had just gone hitless with two strikeouts in four at bats.

The Fayetteville native was beaming because Arkansas had just finished off a 5-2 win over Florida to advance to the College World Series finals for the first time since 1979, when the Razorbacks finished runner up to Cal State-Fullerton.

“I can’t put it into words,” Shaddy said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed about, to play for a national championship, and it’s getting to happen. … It’s the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”

Arkansas will face the winner of Saturday’s Mississippi State-Oregon State game – which is at 7 p.m. on ESPN – in a best-of-three series beginning Monday and going through Wednesday. All three games are scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN, with the third only necessary if the teams split the first two.

It will be the first time the Razorbacks have played for a national title in a major sport since they failed to defend their men’s basketball title against UCLA in 1995. They are also trying to join an exclusive list of schools that have won championships in football, men’s basketball and baseball.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that, other than track, we’ve only got two other national championships and that’s in ’64 with football and ’94 with basketball,” Shaddy said. “Just to be in the conversation of getting a chance to play for one, to put up a banner in 2018, is absolutely incredible and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Although Shaddy went 0 for 4, his teammates picked him up to the tune of five runs on 11 hits and limited the Gators – the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and regular-season SEC champion – to only two runs on three hits.

Florida was also the reigning national champion and was led by SEC Player of the Year Jonathan India and SEC Pitcher of the Year Brady Singer. That was the topic of head coach Dave Van Horn’s short pregame speech that seemingly worked.

“I don’t care if they have the best player in the SEC and I don’t care if they have the best pitcher in the SEC,” Van Horn told his team. “We have a good team and we need to take it to them.”

After the game, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan – the SEC Coach of the Year – was very complimentary of the Razorbacks and said they have the pieces to finish the run with a title of their own.

“They’re playing at a very high level right now,” O’Sullivan said. “I think getting (Isaiah) Campbell to pitch the way he did today, obviously (Kacey) Murphy does his think, and obviously (Blaine) Knight is one of the best pitchers in our league, and with their offense and defense, they’ve got a really good chance at this thing.”

Campbell Clutch Again

While some fans were still anxiously waiting to see which version of Isaiah Campbell would show up Friday night, pitching coach Wes Johnson knew the redshirt sophomore was locked in before he ever set foot on the mound.

All he needed to see was his pregame work in the bullpen to get a good feeling about what was about to unfold.

“Obviously I’ve been doing this a long time and you know something, you get that feeling,” Johnson said. “Of course I never say anything to Coach Van Horn because you don’t know, but I had a really good feeling he was going to be good.”

It was around the third inning, when he had struck out six of the first nine batters he faced, that Johnson told Van Horn that he thought Campbell would get the Razorbacks through five innings.

Sure enough, Campbell retired the first 14 batters of the game before giving up a two-out single to Austin Langworthy in the fifth. Things started to unravel a bit at that point, with him hitting a batter on the next pitch, giving up an RBI single to Brady Smith and then allowing another run to score on a wild pitch.

“I kind of got away from throwing with a lot of conviction, went off the gas a little bit,” Campbell said. “I tried to be too fine and place balls, but me and Grant (Koch) talked between innings and said keep going, just act like it was the first inning and keep throwing with conviction.”

However, unlike in recent weeks, the coaches let him battle through it and he responded by striking out Nick Horvath to end the inning. Having thrown only 77 pitches, Campbell was sent back out in the sixth inning.

“He had given up two hits through five and you’re just like, ‘Okay,’” Johnson said. “His stuff was still good. His velocity was still carrying. So coach and I looked at each other and said, ‘Alright, let’s give him a couple.’”

He induced what should have been a ground out, but ended up being a throwing error by Casey Martin, before getting Nelson Maldonado – the last batter he faced – to pop out. That gave Campbell his longest start, at 5 1/3 innings, since April 21 when he went 5 2/3 against Mississippi State.

It was also much longer than his lone start against Florida back in March. In that outing, Campbell failed to record an out in the second inning and gave up six runs – five earned – on four hits and four walks.

“(He was) a lot better than I thought,” O’Sullivan said. “Once we got him in the stretch, seemed like he lost some of his command, but it was certainly a different pitcher than we saw in Gainesville, that’s for sure.”

One of his victims Friday was Florida first baseman JJ Schwarz, who went 0 for 4 and struck out in both of his at bats against the Arkansas starter. He was impressed with Campbell’s velocity – which topped out at 96 miles per hour, according to the video board at the stadium – and the cutter he mixed in.

“He was throwing way more strikes and his fastball was playing up,” Schwarz said. “It was a lot harder than the radar gun was showing and I think that was evident by our swings.”

In addition to allowing only two hits and one hit by pitch, Campbell also matched a career high with eight strikeouts. That is a UA College World Series record, as well, surpassing a record previously held by Steve Krueger (1979), Drew Smyly (2009) and Kacey Murphy (Wednesday).

It was arguably his best start of an up-and-down season for Campbell, who improved to 5-6 and slightly lowered his ERA to 4.12 with the victory.

“We’ve seen that out of him before in scrimmages and different things, but I can’t say enough about what he did,” Johnson said. “He’s really been working hard all week, well really for all year, but you’ve really seen him try to hone back in his craft.

“I thought obviously tonight, he may have been the best guy to throw in this thing yet. It was special.”

Martin Delivers

Playing on the biggest stage of his career, freshman Casey Martin sparked Arkansas’ offense with four hits and used his speed to put runs on the board.

“I thought Casey Martin had an incredible game, scores three runs, knocks in another one,” Van Horn said. “One of the runs he scored on, he used his instincts and speed on that chopper. That was a huge run at the time for us.”

The play Van Horn was referring to came in the fifth inning, when Martin led off with a double down the left field line and moved to third on Heston Kjerstad’s groundout. Luke Bonfield followed with a chopper to the third baseman and Martin got a good jump, preventing the Gators from even trying to throw him out at home.

That was actually the third run Martin scored, with his first two coming in the first and third innings on RBI singles by Bonfield and Dominic Fletcher, respectively.

Martin had reached on singles both at bats, but moved around the bases in a different way each time. In the first inning, he tagged up on a fly ball down the right field line and then scored on Bonfield’s two-out hit, which came on a full count that featured four two-strike fouls.

“I don’t know if he saw eight, 10 pitches, (but he) finally got a base hit to right field,” Van Horn said of Bonfield’s at bat. “That was nice, just a great at bat.”

In the third inning, the Razorbacks benefitted from a throwing error by Florida second baseman Blake Reese that moved Martin all the way to third.

Martin’s speed was again a factor in the sixth inning when he hit a slow dribbler to Reese and managed to beat out the throw for an infield single. Instead of being the third out, it went for an RBI to give Arkansas its fifth and final run of the game.

He is just the second player at this year’s College World Series with a four-hit game, joining his teammate, Fletcher, who did it in Wednesday’s win over Texas Tech.

Reindl, Cronin Seal It

With Florida’s powerful duo of India and Wil Dalton coming up, the Razorbacks made the decision to take out Campbell with one out in the sixth inning and turn to their bullpen.

The first guy up was Jake Reindl, the only member of Arkansas’ “three-headed dragon” who had yet to pitch in Omaha. Making his first appearance since June 11 in the super regional, he got off to a good start by retiring the first three batters he faced, but then got into some trouble.

Facing back-to-back batters hitting from the left side of the plate, Reindl walked Langworthy on a full count and issued a four-pitch walk to Reese. That prompted a mound visit from Johnson, but much like Campbell, the coaches stuck with him in the jam.

It paid off because Reindl responded by striking out Smith with consecutive sliders and then getting Horvath to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

“I was pleased with how it went,” Reindl said. “If had been pitching a little bit more regularly, I would have probably said, ‘Eh,’ but I was happy just to get back out there.”

At that point, Arkansas was six outs away from winning the game and the Gators had the top of their lineup due up, so it was time to bring in closer Matt Cronin.

After a leadoff single by Deacon Liput in the eighth inning, the left-hander retired the final six Florida batters in order to earn his 13th save of the year. That ties the UA single-season record set by Colby Suggs in 2013.

The first out Cronin recorded came against Maldonado, the same guy who homered off him during the regular season in a rare blown save opportunity. He followed that up by getting India to look at strike three and ended the game with a strikeout of Reese.

Johnson said the biggest difference between Cronin’s outing Friday night and the one on March 25 was the effectiveness of his breaking ball.

“You saw some big numbers on the velocity on the scoreboard,” Johnson said. “I thought he executed pitches. The breaking ball he got India on was phenomenal. … Him having that tonight was huge and that’s the Matt Cronin we know.”

Beating Singer Again

He has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball the last two years, but Singer has looked like a mere mortal against the Razorbacks. That trend continued Friday, as he gave up four earned runs on seven hits and one walk.

Pitching on four days’ rest for the first time in his career, Singer struggled through the first inning despite allowing only one run. He needed 29 pitches to get through five Razorbacks, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

“The first inning, I think they ran his pitch count up close to 30 pitches and I don’t think it has as much to do with Brady as it does their offense,” O’Sullivan said. “I think sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap to the other team.”

Aside from a quick fourth inning, Arkansas put runners on base each inning Singer was on the mound to keep the pressure up and not let him settle into a groove. He was finally pulled after throwing 89 pitches in five innings.

“I think they’re ultra aggressive,” Singer said about the Razorbacks. “I threw some pitches, but they capitalized on the bad ones. That’s what a good hitting team does.”

Relieved that he’s finally out of the league, as the Kansas City Royals took him with the 18th overall pick of the MLB Draft earlier this month, Van Horn provided some insight on Singer’s scouting report after the game.

“When you get his fastball, don’t miss it, but when he’s rolling, he gets you to swing at that slider that starts out where we say it’s in the tunnel and it disappears,” Van Horn said.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, Singer never got it rolling against them. In four career appearances against Arkansas, he has allowed 19 earned runs on 24 hits and five walks in 14 1/3 innings.

That equates to an 11.93 ERA and 2.02 WHIP, with a .364 batting average by the Razorbacks. Against all other opponents during his career, Singer has a 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .225 opponent batting average.

“They’re one of the best offensive teams I’ve ever faced,” Singer said. “I feel like in a career, a lot of teams will do that to certain people. Sometimes you’re just unlucky.”

Dingers

The only run Arkansas scored without the help of Martin came in the fifth inning, when Fletcher launched a two-out solo home run over the right field bullpen. It was his second long ball of the College World Series, as he also hit one against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

“He didn’t crush that ball,” Van Horn said. “He actually mis-hit it a little bit. He’s seeing it good.”

It was the 10th homer of the season for Fletcher, making him the fifth Arkansas player to reach double digits this year. As a team, the Razorbacks have 98 home runs, which is six more than the previous single-season school record set in 2010.

They need to hit three more to surpass Florida for the SEC lead and rank second nationally. Tennessee Tech finished the year with 135.

Up Next

Mississippi State had a chance to clinch a spot in the championship series before Arkansas, but was blown out by Oregon State 12-2 to force a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Although several players said they would watch the game, they wouldn’t admit to hoping to play one team more than the other.

“We don’t have a preference,” Campbell said. “We’re just going to do us, we’re going to go out, play Arkansas baseball and just focus on us.”

Other Tidbits

-Friday night’s game drew 25,016 fans, which was the largest crowd at this year’s College World Series so far. It brings the total attendance of the event to 241,437 though 12 games, an average of 20,120.

-It was the 64th all-time meeting between Arkansas and Florida, with the Razorbacks’ victory pulling the series even at 32-32.

-Scoring one run of its own and keeping Florida off the board in the first inning, Arkansas improved to 23-1 when it holds the lead after the opening inning. It is also 24-3 when scoring in the first inning.

-The Razorbacks are now 47-19 overall this season, which is tied for the fifth-most wins in school history. They won a school-record 51 games in 1985, 1987 and 1989 and 49 games in 1979. The current total is tied with 1990, but could tie the 1979 total if Arkansas wins the national championship.

-The fourth and seventh innings were the only times Florida managed to keep the Razorbacks from getting a hit Friday night. That means they have at least one hit in 21 of 26 innings at the College World Series. As a team, Arkansas has a .330 batting average in Omaha.