Hogs reenter AP Poll, setting up top-25 showdown

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reentered the top 25, checking in at No. 23 in Monday’s release of the AP Poll.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked since dropping all the way out of the top 25 following back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Hofstra in mid-December.

Prior to those losses - which marked the start of a rough stretch in which it lost four of five games - Arkansas had climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Poll.

Immediately following that stretch, the Razorbacks won nine straight, capped by a win over No. 1 Auburn last week. That was enough to push them back inside the top 25 after being the second team in the "receiving votes" section of the poll last week, despite having their winning streak snapped with a heartbreaking loss at Alabama on Saturday.

Although Arkansas travels to Missouri on Tuesday first, the movement sets up a top-25 battle at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. Arkansas hosts No. 16 Tennessee for what will be the second top-25 matchup in Fayetteville in as many years after the Razorbacks went 23 years without hosting such a game.

In last year’s top-25 matchup, No. 20 Arkansas upset No. 6 Alabama 81-66 on Feb. 24. It was the first time a ranked Arkansas team played a ranked opponent at Bud Walton Arena since Feb. 18, 1998, when No. 16 Arkansas beat No. 13 South Carolina 96-88.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Auburn dropped to No. 2 behind Gonzaga after losing at Arkansas, while Kentucky - which visits Fayetteville on Feb. 26 - moved up one spot to No. 4.

In addition to the Razorbacks and Volunteers, Alabama snuck back into the top 25 at No. 25. That gives the SEC five ranked teams, which is tied with the Big Ten for the most. The Big 12 is right behind them with four, followed by the Big East and Pac-12 with three apiece. The American, ACC, MWC, OVC and WCC each have one ranked team.