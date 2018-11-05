Hogs release Week 10 depth chart for LSU
Notes...
~Cantrell has been listed as the first-team tight end all season, but there is now an "or" listed between him and O'Grady.
~T.J. Hammonds is no longer listed on the depth chart. It is unsurprising considering he recently had surgery, but he had been listed as a co-backup with Hayden.
Notes...
~The only change is at nickel, where McClure and Richardson are listed as co-starters. Richardson was listed as the sole starter in the last depth chart.
Notes...
~No changes