Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 11:42:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 10 depth chart for LSU

Opihyut2cbpeilehpnzf
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Rxrz1zkpyjbyhrmz6dac

Notes...

~Cantrell has been listed as the first-team tight end all season, but there is now an "or" listed between him and O'Grady.

~T.J. Hammonds is no longer listed on the depth chart. It is unsurprising considering he recently had surgery, but he had been listed as a co-backup with Hayden.

E4vzmqx2kkzrpfadrte3

Notes...

~The only change is at nickel, where McClure and Richardson are listed as co-starters. Richardson was listed as the sole starter in the last depth chart.

Tnioscnbigul0npjrxvz

Notes...

~No changes

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}