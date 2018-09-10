Hogs release Week 3 depth chart for North Texas
Notes...
~The "or" between Harrell and Woods as Pettway's backup is no longer listed.
~There is now an "or" between Clenin and Gatlin at left tackle, with Jackson making his debut on the depth chart behind them after missing the first two games with an injury.
~Clary is now listed as the starting left guard, reflecting the change made last week. In a corresponding move, Adcock is listed behind Gibson as the backup right guard.
Notes...
~Agim is now a starting defensive end, reflecting the change made last week. That bumps Taylor to the second team, with Dorian Gerald falling off the depth chart.
~In a corresponding move, Watts is listed as the sole starter at his defensive tackle spot, with Guidry listed as the backup.
~There is still an "or" between Richardson and Ramsey, but now Richardson is listed first.
~The "or" between Pool and Walker is no longer listed.
Notes...
~Bauer is now listed as the starting punter, reflecting a change made last week.
~There had been no backup punt returner, but now there is. Nate Dalton is on the depth chart in Arkansas' game notes, but that is likely a typo because Stewart had a 45-yard punt return against Colorado State. They both wear No. 13.