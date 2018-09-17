Hogs release Week 4 depth chart for Auburn
Notes...
~The only change at quarterback is that Noland is now listed behind Kelley and Storey instead of Daulton Hyatt.
~At wide receiver, Woods and Harrell have flipped.
~Gatlin and Clenin are still listed as co-starters at left tackle, despite Clenin getting work as the backup center and Jackson playing a few series against North Texas.
Notes...
~The "or" between Ramsey and Richardson is gone, with Ramsey listed as the starter.
~The only other change is there is now an "or" between Calloway and Tutt. Calloway missed the North Texas game for personal reasons.
Notes
~The only change is that Tutt is now listed as the backup kickoff returner. Warren missed the North Texas game with an injury.