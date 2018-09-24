Hogs release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M
~Storey is now officially listed as the starting quarterback, as the "or" between him and Kelley has disappeared from the depth chart.
~Boyd makes his first appearance on the depth chart, listed behind Whaley and Hayden.
~With Jonathan Nance announcing his intention to redshirt and transfer, Stewart moves up into the starting 2-man wide receiver spot and Jones moves up from third- to second-team.
~The offensive line depth chart reflects the changes made for the Auburn game, with Jackson the starting left tackle and Froholdt and Clary swapping spots.
~Munson is listed on the depth chart for the first time. He started and played most of the game at Auburn, but is still listed behind McClure at nickel.
~The biggest change is at cornerback. With Chevin Calloway away from the team and Britto Tutt dealing with injury, McClellion is listed as the starter opposite of Pulley. Brown is the backup for both guys.
~The Razorbacks flipped Stewart and Cornelius at punt returner, reflecting what they've done the last couple of games.
~With Tutt out with an injury, Stewart is now listed as the backup kickoff returner. He handled the duties against Auburn, as Warren has also been dealing with an injury.