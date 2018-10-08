Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 11:33:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 7 depth chart for Ole Miss

Arkansas Athletics
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Notes...

~The only changes on the depth chart on offense involve a couple of "or" additions. There is now an "or" between Whaley and Boyd and one between Pettway and Woods.

Notes...

~The only change on defense is at nickel, as Richardson is now listed as the starter. That's a reflection of what happened against Alabama. McClure got bumped down to second team and Munson down to third team. Nate Dalton is no longer listed.

Notes...

~Phillips is finally listed as the backup punter ahead of Blake Johnson. He actually took the first punt against Alabama and traveled to the road games against Auburn and Texas A&M while Johnson was left in Fayetteville.

