Notes...

~There is now an "OR" between Kelley and Noland at quarterback. Noland started the Tulsa game, which Storey missed with a concussion, while Kelley has his "grave digger" package.

~After undergoing surgery last week that will keep him out until at least next month, Devwah Whaley has been removed from the depth chart. Boyd is now listed as the starter, with Hayden and Hammonds listed as co-backups. For the first time, Williams is on the depth chart as a fourth-string running back.