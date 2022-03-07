Hogs remain in top 15 of AP Poll

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will head to Tampa as a top-15 team.

The Razorbacks fell just one spot to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday. The move comes after a week in which the Razorbacks rallied to knock off LSU in Bud Walton Arena and nearly pulled off another improbable win at Tennessee, but came up just short.

It is the eighth week Arkansas has cracked the top 15 over the last two years. It had been a top-15 team in just two polls over the previous 22 seasons combined.

There are one of four SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll, which is tied with the Big Ten and Big 12 for the most in the country. Unlike those other conference, though, all of the SEC’s teams are inside the top 15.

Auburn moved up one spot to No. 4, while Kentucky is right behind it at No. 5 (up two spots). The Volunteers, fresh off a win over Arkansas, moved up four spots to No. 9.