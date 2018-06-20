OMAHA, Neb. – Early in the season, Dominic Fletcher made a habit of crushing baseballs and nearly hitting the equipment shed down the right field line at Baum Stadium. The problem was they were all foul.

He finally straightened one out in the fourth inning Wednesday, launching a fastball right over the middle of the plate an estimated 415 feet into the right field bleachers at TD Ameritrade Park in Arkansas’ 7-4 win over Texas Tech.

With the victory, Arkansas needs one more win to reach the championship series. It would be the first time it has played for a national title in baseball since 1979, when it lost to Cal State-Fullerton.

The long ball came after Fletcher fouled off six straight – and seven total in the at bat – pitches and extended the Razorbacks’ lead to 4-0.

“It’s about as far as I can hit one, probably as far as I’ve ever hit one,” Fletcher said. “I think I tried to bunt on a 0-1 pitch, bunted it foul and then was trying to battle and put a ball in play somewhere.”

Fletcher finished the game with four hits – in four at bats – and four RBIs, becoming the first player to do that in a College World Series game since Fresno State’s Steve Detwiler in 2008 and first ever since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park.

It is a stark contrast to how he began the season, as he was hitting just .179 through Arkansas’ first 15 games of the season and didn’t get his average above .280 until midway through the SEC slate.

“What I saw from him at the beginning of the spring is he was trying to hit the ball 500 feet,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “He was pulling off, trying to do too much.

“Then he slowly climbed out of it, a little here, little there, and down the stretch, last 45 days, he’s been pretty good. … He realizes he doesn’t have to do it all by himself.”

Although he has been swinging the bat better in the second half of the season, Fletcher was hitless in his last 12 at bats coming to Omaha. His teammates were still hitting well, though, which inspired him to get back on track.

“It’s one of the best lineups in the country and (when) you see guys around you doing well, you want to do well,” Fletcher said. “It’s kind of competitive between all of us.”

In Wednesday’s win, Fletcher’s first two RBIs came on a fluky play. He appeared to fly out to end the first inning and strand two runners in scoring position, but Texas Tech right fielder Gabe Holt and center fielder Cody Farhat collided. That jarred the ball loose and allowed the runs to score.

Even though it looked like Farhat had the ball in his glove, the official scorer gave Fletcher a double and two RBIs on the play. Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock took full responsibility because he made the decision to move Holt – who had primarily been the Red Raiders’ second baseman – to the outfield in the final series of the regular season.

“I think they were both trying to make a play, as far as I don’t think Gabe heard Cody,” Tadlock said. “I think if he does, he lets him catch it, but that’s on me. Really that’s a deal where maybe we need to do some more outfield communication.”

The Razorbacks will await the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Florida and Texas Tech. They would have to lose to that team twice to be sent home, but need only one win to advance to the best-of-three championship series.

Their first crack at clinching a spot in the finals is at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN, with the “if necessary” game scheduled for Saturday.

It is similar situation to Arkansas’ situation in 2012, when it lost consecutive games against South Carolina after starting the College World Series 2-0.

“(I’ve) been here before and didn’t go very good,” Van Horn said. “We haven’t really done anything yet. … It’s like being in a regional being 2-0; you still haven’t won the regional. It doesn’t really matter yet. You’ve still got work to do.”

Loseke Dominant Again

For the second time this season, Arkansas reliever Barrett Loseke made Texas Tech’s potent offense look pedestrian.

In a midweek game on April 24, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 perfect innings and struck out 10 of 13 batters he faced. He wasn’t quite as effective Wednesday, but he still struck out five of 11 batters in three scoreless innings. The Red Raiders managed two hits against him this time, too.

“Today, I knew I had past success against them, and I didn’t necessarily try to repeat what I did last time, but I knew I could get them out,” Loseke said. “That gave me confidence to go out there and execute my game plan.”

Catcher Grant Koch said Loseke’s best pitches were his two- and four-seam fastballs and that he was able to mix in his off speed pitches. When asked about him shutting down Texas Tech’s offense twice, Koch was just as impressed as everyone else.

“You can’t say enough; the numbers speak for themselves,” Koch said. “I don’t really know how to explain it, but he was just hitting my glove.”

Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein, who fouled out in his lone at bat against Loseke, echoed Koch’s assessment by saying his fastball gave them the most problems.

“We weren’t picking up that well, (the) quick motion, lower arm slot,” Klein said. “It gave us a little bit of trouble in the midweek and a little bit today.”

Murphy’s Start

Coming off one of his worst starts of the season in the super regional, Kacey Murphy looked more like himself against Texas Tech.

Described as a “crafty lefty” by Van Horn, the Rogers, Ark., native gave the Razorbacks 4 2/3 strong innings and allowed only two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

“He was mixing his pitches like usual,” Koch said. “He was spotting really well. He only missed a few pitches here and there, but other than that, his stuff was on.”

The only mistakes Murphy made in his outing came against the first and last batters he faced, as he allowed a leadoff single to Holt in the first inning and then gave up a two-run double to Klein with two outs in the fifth.

“I was trying to give him a fastball down and out, figured he was going to take it,” Murphy said. “He was looking for something in. I missed my spot pretty big, missed in. He did what he was supposed to do and drove it that way.”

Murphy’s seven strikeouts were his most since he set a career high with 11 against Alabama on April 28. They also tied Arkansas’ single-game College World Series record, as Steve Krueger did it in 1979 and Drew Smyly did it in 2009.

“I was trying to set them up in and up with the fastball and use my breaker to kind of pop them in late and kind of freeze them,” Murphy said. “I was trying to change my slider into a little more of a curveball type of pitch today because they were kind of sitting off of it. I buried it when I needed to and got swing and misses.”

Cronin Rusty

Things got a little interesting in the ninth inning. After striking out Zach Rheams to end the eighth and with a five-run lead, Arkansas closer Matt Cronin allowed the first three batters to reach. A two-run single by Farhat, cutting Arkansas’ lead to three, capped that stretch.

It was Cronin’s first appearance since the super regional clinching win over South Carolina on June 11 and only his third this month, so Van Horn wasn’t too concerned.

“The way I look at it, I think he’s a little rusty,” Van Horn said. “That’s what I told him after the game, that you have to throw a few more pitches, have a day off tomorrow and be ready to go on Friday.”

That was all the damage the Red Raiders managed against him, as he retired the next three batters – including freshman All-American and leadoff batter Hold – in order.

“I knew he would settle in,” Koch said. “It’s always tough in a new environment and he hadn’t pitched in a while. It’s hard to get a feel back, especially in this type of atmosphere, but he did a great job.”

Non-Fletcher Offense

While Arkansas’ first two runs came on Fletcher’s unusual double, there was nothing fluky about its third run.

Jared Gates continued to live up to his nickname, “Mr. June,” by leading off the second inning with a home run that landed in the right field bullpen.

“I was on a first-pitch fastball and I just missed it,” Gates said. “Then he threw me a changeup and I honestly capped it. I don’t know how it got out, but I’m glad it did.”

It was his fifth career postseason home run and raised his postseason slugging percentage to .623, which is 251 points higher than his career regular-season slugging percentage.

Following Fletcher’s homer in the fourth, Carson Shaddy reached on a walk and ended up scoring on a two-out RBI single by Jax Biggers – the Razorbacks’ nine-hole batter. That knocked Texas Tech starter Davis Martin out of the game.

“You’re kind of walking a tight line,” Martin said. “You’ve got to hit your spots, have to get ahead early in the counts and try to keep them off balance, but those times they did get ahold of some stuff, they were mistakes and you’ve just got to give them credit.”

Martin allowed five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters in 3 2/3 innings. Two years ago, he allowed only three hits in seven scoreless innings at the College World Series.

The Razorbacks’ scouting report said he had a good slider and, despite the six strikeouts, they managed to lay off of them for the most part.

“We were kind of thinking left-center with him, either lefty or righty, just kind of going with the spin of the ball,” Eric Cole said. “I think we really were just hunting pitches up in the zone and not chasing anything down, which he wanted us to do.”

In the eighth inning, Arkansas tacked on a couple of insurance runs with back-to-back RBI singles by Fletcher and Shaddy, which proved to be huge considering Texas Tech’s ninth-inning rally.

“We knew the game wasn’t over,” Van Horn said. “There’s swings left, the wind’s blowing out, the air’s thin. … You could tell the ballpark was playing a lot smaller and those runs were big.”

With Biggers coming up with an RBI and Fletcher contributing four hits and RBIs, it was another display of Arkansas’ deep lineup.

The Razorbacks have had at least one hit in 14 of 17 innings at the College World Series.

“One through nine, they can create pressure on you,” Tadlock said. “There’s not an easy out in there.”

Campbell in Game 3

Arkansas has been pretty open since last week that right-hander Isaiah Campbell was available to come out of the bullpen in its first two games in Omaha if needed. Luckily for the Razorbacks, that hasn’t been the case and now he’ll take the mound for the game that could send them to the championship series.

“It’s been a little different kind of having to be ready in any situation during the first two games, but now tomorrow I’m going to take it like a regular routine before a start,” Campbell said. “Just do myself and get ready for Friday.”

In his last start, Campbell limited South Carolina to two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. It was a vast improvement over his appearance in the regional, when he allowed the first three batters to reach before being removed.

Having a pretty rested bullpen – highlighted by Jake Reindl, who hasn’t pitched in Omaha yet – behind him will reduce the pressure and allow him to be loose going into the start.

“It’s a really good thing to know we still have Reindl,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of guys in the bullpen, so I know, for me, just getting five, six innings and hand it over to the bullpen, we’ll be good.”

Other Tidbits

-Playing in the afternoon on a weekday and after a weather delay of three and a half hours, attendance for Wednesday’s game was down to 13,637.

-The third inning was unique in that both teams were retired in order with strikeouts. Texas Tech starter Davis Martin struck out Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield in the top half of the inning and Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy struck out Braxton Fulford, Gabe Holt and Brian Klein in the bottom half.

-Six different Razorbacks have at least 10 hits in their eight NCAA Tournament games: Casey Martin (13), Eric Cole (12), Heston Kjerstad (12), Carson Shaddy (12), Dominic Fletcher (11) and Jared Gates (10).

-Cole has reached base in a career-high 17 consecutive games. During that stretch, he is 22 for 69 (.319), has an on-base percentage of .415 and has reached base in Arkansas’ first at bat of the game six times. “It all starts with Eric Cole,” Gates said. “Just takes a little pressure off of us when Eric’s hitting a leadoff double or single or a good at bat, we can see what the guy’s got.”