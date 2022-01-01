Hogs run wild in Outback Bowl win over Penn State

TAMPA, Fla. — Aside from a shaky second quarter, Arkansas dominated Penn State on the ground Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks racked up 361 rushing yards en route to a commanding 24-10 win over the Nittany Lions at Raymond James Stadium to win the 2022 Outback Bowl.

The rushing total, which was 367 before a pair of kneel downs, tied a UA bowl record previously set against Tennessee in the 1990 Outback Bowl. It is also the second most in the Outback Bowl’s 36-year history, trailing only Wisconsin’s 400 yards in 2015.

Arkansas ends the season with a 9-4 record, its most wins since winning 11 in 2011, and picked up its first every bowl win over a Big Ten team, after losing its first four.

KJ Jefferson led the onslaught with 110 rushing yards, becoming the first Arkansas quarterback with a 100-yard game since Matt Jones in 2004, while Dominique Johnson and Rocket Sanders finished with 85 and 79 yards, respectively. Even backup quarterback Malik Hornsby contributed 67.

On the flip side, Penn State’s Sean Clifford scrambled for 47 yards, but completed just 14 of 32 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. He was also picked off twice - once each by Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha.

Starting the game on defense, Arkansas positioned itself to open with a three-and-out, but quarterback Sean Clifford scrambled to convert a third-and-long. A couple plays later, he hit Parker Washington on a 42-yard pass to get in the red zone.

However, an intentional grounding on Clifford backed the Nittany Lions up quite a bit and Jake Pinegar’s 50-yard field goal had no chance, sailing wide right.

Arkansas responded with a long drive of its own, with Tyson Morris hauling in a third-down reception to move the chains and Dominique Johnson having a couple of nice runs to get down to the 11.

Much like Penn State, the Razorbacks also came up empty. Jefferson attempted a pass to Warren Thompson in the back of the end zone, but Ji’Ayer Brown jumped in front of it to end his streak of passes without an interception at 171 - the second longest streak in UA history.

Greg Brooks Jr. answered for Arkansas by making a circus grab to intercept Clifford and get the ball back. The Razorbacks couldn’t do anything with it, though, and the teams exchanged three-and-outs.

It wasn’t until the very end of the first quarter that either team scored. Jefferson had to avoid pressure and scramble for a fourth down to keep a drive alive and then Sanders converted another fourth down near the goal line before running it in from 3 yards out as time expired in the quarter to make it 7-0.

Penn State was eventually forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but only after Washington made an incredible one-handed grab that prevented it from being another three-and-out.

That proved to be big for field position, as Jordan Stout’s punt was fair caught at the 10 and Arkansas couldn’t move the ball. Jefferson was sacked on third down and Johnny Dixon returned Reid Bauer’s booming punt 18 yards.

Starting at the Arkansas 42-yard line, Penn State needed just one play to tie it up. A busted coverage allowed KeAndre Lambert-Smith to run wide open for an easy touchdown. That made it 7-7 with 10:53 left in the second quarter.

After yet another punt by the Razorbacks, the Nittany Lions marched down the field to get back in the red zone. The defense held tough once again, limiting them to a field goal. This time, Pinegar’s 33-yard kick was good and gave Penn State a 10-7 lead.

Smith Vilbert - starting in place of All-Big Ten defensive end Arnold Ebiketie - made his presence felt in the first half. He tied an Outback Bowl record when he notched his third sack on Arkansas’ next possession, leading to another punt by the Razorbacks.

Penn State tried to put together a 2-minute drill, but the drive stalled out in Arkansas territory. It attempted a fake, but it was unsuccessful and the Razorbacks took over with 45 seconds left.

Knocking on the door of field goal range, Arkansas dialed up a double-pass and Thompson threw an interception right to Brown. A kneel down by Penn State sent it to halftime up 10-7.

After running the ball for 94 yards in the first quarter, the Razorbacks managed just 11 in the second quarter. They got the run game going again to open the second half.

Arkansas ran it seven straight times to cover 75 yards on the first drive after halftime, with Jefferson gaining 46 yards on four carries and Johnson picking up the other 29 yards. It was an 8-yard keeper by the quarterback that put Arkansas back on top 14-10 with 12:42 left in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions went three-and-out on their first possession of the half and Arkansas made them pay - but not as much as it could have.

Following a fourth-down conversion inside the red zone, the Razorbacks ran back-to-back plays that resulted in a loss of 10 yards. They had to settle for a 36-yard field goal, which Cam Little made it make it 17-10 midway through the third.

The defense forced another punt and Arkansas continued to punish the Nittany Lions on the ground. Jefferson started the drive with a 34-yard run, but was shaken up at the end of the play. Malik Hornsby came in and handed off to Sanders for a 12-yard run before he kept it for a 32-yard run.

He nearly got in the end zone on the play, but instead, Sanders punched it in from 1-yard out on the next snap. That gave Arkansas its largest lead of the game, 24-10 late in the third quarter.

Penn State nearly went three-and-out again, as Bumper Pool crushed Clifford on a keeper to set up a third-and-long, but he managed to scramble for a first down on the next play to stay on the field.

The Nittany Lions went on to convert a fourth down and a third down to get down to the 10, but Foucha ended it by intercepting Clifford in the end zone.

That proved to be the last gasp for Penn State. Even though it had to punt it back, Arkansas burned nearly 10 of the final 13 minutes off the clock.