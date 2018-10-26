FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Anderson joked Thursday afternoon that he needed a roster to talk to the media because he was still learning his players’ names.

That might be a bit of a stretch, but there is no doubt Arkansas’ head coach is trying to figure out which of the Razorbacks’ nine newcomers will contribute this season going into their first of two exhibition games Friday at 7 p.m.

Tusculum, a Division II program in east Tennessee, will visit Bud Walton Arena, but the opponent doesn’t really matter. Anderson said he will use it as an opportunity to “get some feedback” on where his players are just two weeks before the season-opener against Texas in El Paso on Nov. 9.

“I think for the most part, we’re just trying to see the guys that are going to be ready to play,” Anderson said. “In my mind, I’m trying to see who are going to be those core guys early on.”

Although it’s probably safe to assume Daniel Gafford will be included, Anderson said the starting lineup for the exhibition will be a “game-time decision.”

Regardless of who starts, though, he’s going to try to play everybody to see how they respond to live action against another team. He won’t restrict anyone’s minutes and might even use a different lineup to start the second half, but he doesn’t anticipate doing wholesale substitutions.

“There might be a situation in the game I platoon five for five, but for the most part I want to see combinations,” Anderson said. “I want to see…how those guys go out and perform in different settings.”

Unlike the Red-White game, which is typically an offensive showcase, Anderson hopes to see signs of the defense he believes this team has the potential to play with considering its length and athleticism.

However, with so many new players, the defense has been “spotty” at practice, Anderson said. He wants to get to a point where there is a solid rotations to prevent easy buckets and no weak links on the floor.

“That’s how you earn your minutes,” Anderson said. “I’m a defensive-minded guy, so if you want to impress me, impress me with your defense.”

Arkansas’ newcomers include seven true freshmen, a sophomore junior college transfer in Mason Jones and a sophomore transfer in Jalen Harris who redshirted last year because of NCAA rules.

That has forced Anderson to slow down and not progress at the same speed as he normally would with a team full of upperclassmen, but he has been pleased with how hard they’re working at practice.

“I think these guys are trying to grasp what we’re throwing at them and sometimes it sticks and sometimes it doesn’t stick,” Anderson said. “I’ve had to really practice my patience with the things we’ve been doing and go over it and over it and over it again until they actually somewhat get it.”

No Television

Phillips Update

The Razorbacks will still be without one of their freshmen, as Jordan Phillips - a 6-foot-7 guard from Texas - is still recovering from having the meniscus in his knee repaired.

“He got released to actually start doing a little bit more aggressive rehab now,” Anderson said. “He’s shooting the basketball, jogging a little bit, so his progress has been really good up to this point.”

Scouting Tusculum

Located in Greeneville, Tenn., a small town in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and close to the North Carolina border, Tusculum is coming off a 6-21 season. The Pioneers finished next-to-last in the 11-team South Atlantic Conference with a 4-16 mark.

Led by first-year head coach J.T. Burton, the Pioneers will play exhibition games against Arkansas, Tennessee and Cincinnati in a six-day span. They'll rely heavily on senior Donovan Donaldson, who led the team in scoring last season with 14.1 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guard also averaged 4.6 assists per game.

Tusculum's only other returning starter is 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Brandon Mitchell, who averaged 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jackie Davis began his career at Washington State before ending up with the Pioneers, as well.

SEC in Preseason AP Poll

Five SEC teams were featured in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released Monday. That is the most teams from the conference in the preseason top-25 since 2007 and Anderson thinks there could have been more.

“There probably should have been 6-7 in there, and maybe even more,” Anderson said. “I think our league is really good. … We’ve got a chance to have another tremendous year in the SEC on the national scene.”

Here is where those teams checked in:

2. Kentucky

6. Tennessee

11. Auburn

18. Mississippi State

23. LSU

There were also three SEC teams receiving votes: Florida (29th), Alabama (t-35th) and Missouri (t-50th).

Porter Out for the Year

After playing nearly all of last season without first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. because of a back injury suffered in the season opener, Missouri will be without Jontay Porter this season.

A 6-foot-11 forward who reclassified up a year to play with his older brother, Jontay could have followed in Michael’s footsteps and been a one-and-done following a freshman season in which he averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Instead, he came back to school and was tabbed a preseason first-team All-SEC selection. Unfortunately, Porter suffered a torn ACL and MCL - a season-ending injury - in a scrimmage against Southern Illinois over the weekend.

Anderson was saddened to learn the news because he has known the Porter family since his time as Missouri’s head coach, as Michael Sr. - Michael and Jontay’s father - was an assistant for the the Tigers’ women’s basketball team.

“My heart just dropped a little bit because I know those kids personally and was there when they were young,” Anderson said. “To see where he had progressed so much, to see that, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Hutch’s Projected Starters

Anderson may not want to name starters until just before the game, but here’s our stab at the lineup for Friday’s exhibition…

1 - Jalen Harris: When a player draws comparisons to Kareem Reid during the offseason, it’s probably safe to say he’ll start. Harris could be the Razorbacks’ first pass-first point guard in a while.

2 - Isaiah Joe: Most knew he could shoot, but a 9-of-14 performance beyond the arc - with a hand in his face many times - in the Red-White game was very impressive. With virtually no three-point production coming back, Joe will be an important piece on this year’s team.

3 - Mason Jones: A 6-foot-5 guard who shot 42.9 percent from three-point range in his lone junior college season, Jones displayed a versatile offensive arsenal in the Red-White game, pulling up for midrange jump shots and driving to the basket.

4 - Adrio Bailey: Over his first two years at Arkansas, Bailey has shown flashes of his athleticism with impressive dunks, but can he become a consistent contributor? Considering he started 16 games last season, he’ll probably begin his season as a starter.

5 - Daniel Gafford: This is the easiest projection. After turning down the money of the NBA, Gafford returns to Arkansas as a preseason first-team All-SEC selection. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds as a freshman last season, but will be the centerpiece of this year’s team.