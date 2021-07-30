Hogs set sights on 2023 Louisiana QB

In a world where offensive coordinators are constantly searching for mobile quarterbacks, there is still love for the traditional pro-style ones, as well.

Reese Mooney, a 2023 prospect from Louisiana, has shown that you can also have success - and look impressive doing so - slinging the pigskin primarily in the pocket.

After a recent unofficial visit to Fayetteville, Mooney added Arkansas to a long list of offers that now features 25 FBS programs, half of which are in the Power Five.

He was blown away by head coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and even Callie Conway and Maddie Pool, the Razorbacks' director and associate director of on-campus recruiting.

“It was great," Mooney said about his visit. "I loved it. The stadium is very cool and the facilities are all great. I really liked the coaching staff. Coach Pittman and Coach Briles were both very nice and you can just tell they know what they are doing.