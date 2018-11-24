Ticker
Hogs Shake Slow Start, Take Down UT-Arlington 78-60

Arkansas Athletics
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Razorbacks found their touch in the second half of what started out as a free throw contest in Bud Walton on Saturday night. Arkansas took the lead in first minute and never relinquished it, defeating UT-Arlington 78-60, their third lop-sided win of the 2018 season.

Isaiah Joe hit the first of only two 3-pointers scored all night for Arkansas to give them a four-point lead. They finished 2-16 from deep and allowed just six threes from the Arlington Mavericks who took 27 deep shots.

Arkansas took just a 31-26 lead into the locker room at half time, 14 of the Hogs points were off of free throws leading to quite a slow first half.

{{ article.author_name }}