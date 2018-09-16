FAYETTEVILLE — Chad Morris came to Arkansas with the promise of bringing an exciting brand of offense that would “hammer down” and be among the best in the country.

It is still early, but the Razorbacks are still searching for an identity through three games this season. They struggled running the ball in Week 1, struggled passing the ball in Week 2 and struggled doing both on Saturday.

Most fans likely expected some growing pains as Arkansas shifted from a pro-style to a spread offense, but blowing an 18-point lead to a Mountain West team and getting blown out at home by a Conference USA team is jarring.

The numbers are even more jarring when you dig a little deeper.

Just look at the Razorbacks’ lone victory this season. Sure, they piled up 55 points and threw for 353 yards - led by Ty Storey’s breakout performance - but it was against an Eastern Illinois defense that has allowed 103 points to a pair of fellow FCS schools

Most concerning was Arkansas’ ground game, as it managed only 80 yards on 37 carries. That’s an average of only 2.2 yards per carry, compared to 6.1 yards per carry by the other two FCS schools.

In the collapse at Colorado State, the Razorbacks turned it around by averaging 5.6 yards on the ground, but still didn’t have enough trust to convert a fourth-and-inches that could have changed the trajectory of the game.

The passing game, though, was a non-factor. Not including Cole Kelley’s 64-yard pop pass to T.J. Hammonds, Arkansas’ quarterbacks completed less than 50 percent of their passes for just 3.5 yards per attempt.

Those issues collided against North Texas, which had the first decent defense Arkansas has faced this season. The Razorbacks threw six interceptions - four by Kelley - and completed just 44.4 percent of their passes for 4.7 yards per attempt. If it wasn’t for Maleek Williams’ 68-yard score in the final minute, they would have averaged less than two yards per carry, which wasn’t even as good as what Incarnate Word did against the Mean Green.

As several players pointed out after the loss, there is plenty of blame to go around.

The offensive line hasn’t been getting much push up front and Connor Noland was running for his life most of the time he was in the game. The running backs haven’t consistently looked like the four-star recruits they were coming out of high school. On multiple occasions, there appeared to be miscommunication between Kelley and the receivers.

Finally, there came a moment during the blowout that Arkansas’ offense had a backyard football feel - “Go deep and I’ll chunk it.” Kelley attempted 11 passes that traveled at least 20 yards down the field and completed only one.

It wasn’t like the receivers were running by the defenders, either. Most of the time, there were one or two North Texas players in the vicinity. When Arkansas went back to its short and intermediate passes, Kelley actually had some success - completing 62.5 percent of them for 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Razorbacks’ desire to throw it deep has been evident through three games and it is somewhat battling.

Over the last two years, only 17.3 percent of SMU quarterback Ben Hicks’ passes were at least 20 yards downfield and that was with two NFL wide receivers - Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn - to throw to. By contrast, 25.6 percent of Kelley and Storey’s attempts have been deep passes. That number was a whopping 31.4 percent for Kelley on Saturday.

Along those same lines, Arkansas has not really utilized its tight ends yet. They’ve combined for nine catches and 113 yards, with a big chunk of that coming on Austin Cantrell’s 42-yard score in the opener.

In three games, the tight ends have been targeted 11 times, which is just 12.2 percent of the Razorbacks’ total targets. Even when factoring in Cheyenne O’Grady’s two-game suspension to start the season, that is a low number considering Morris said they were targeted around 50 percent of the time in spring practice.

It would be unfair to judge Morris and his offensive staff, most of which followed him to Fayetteville from SMU, as a failure through only three games. They are trying to fit square pegs into a round hole at several positions because they haven’t had time to recruit their own players, but it is disappointing the offense hasn’t at least developed an identity yet.

While not necessarily your traditional cupcakes because Colorado State on the road and at altitude is not a pushover and North Texas is one of the top Group of Five teams in the country, these first few games were thought to be where the Razorbacks could build some confidence and get their feet wet in the new system before being thrown to the wolves of the SEC.

Instead, they head to Auburn to face an angry Tigers team coming off a heartbreaking loss and featuring one of the best defensive lines in the country, and it only gets tougher from there. Finding that identity will be a challenge, but should be the goal even if it doesn’t show up in the win column until Year 2.