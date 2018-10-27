FAYETTEVILLE — Usually a positive and upbeat guy, Chad Morris was visibly frustrated following the effort of his team Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas gave up 442 yards to Vanderbilt’s middling offense in a 45-31 loss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It was the most points the Commodores have scored this season and their most in a road SEC game since 1971.

“Bottom line, we didn’t play well enough,” Morris bluntly told the media afterward. “We couldn’t stop the run and we didn’t play well enough defensively to win.”

After its offense took the ball down the first for its first opening-drive touchdown of the year, Arkansas’ defense couldn’t build off the shutout it posted last week against Tulsa.

Instead, the Commodores responded with a touchdown of their own and alternated punts and touchdowns the rest of the first half.

A potential sign of things to come, the Razorbacks were without star cornerback Ryan Pulley for the first series and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the first play because of a violation of team rules.

When he checked into the game, Greenlaw made two tackles on five plays before being shaken up on a tackle out of bounds. On true freshman Bumper Pool’s first play in his place, Ke’Shawn Vaughn took a handoff 63 yards for a touchdown.

The senior linebacker tried to play through the ankle injury, but only lasted a few plays in the next series before coming out for good. That impacted the Razorbacks’ defense a lot, fellow linebacker De’Jon Harris said.

“Dre does a lot of things that most guys can’t do (and) by him being an older guy, a senior, he sets the tone,” Harris said. “There probably were some big plays that Dre would have been there to make.”

When Pulley came in the second series of the game, he promptly dropped what should have been an easy interception on the first play.

There weren’t too many other opportunities for interceptions because Vanderbilt went heavy in the run game. Vaughn found the end zone two more times and finished with 172 yards on 26 carries.

Backup Khari Blasingame added 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while reserves Jamauri Wakefield and Ja’Veon Marlow had explosive runs of 20 and 18 yards, respectively.

“They’ve got a lot of pretty good running backs in their backfield rotation,” Harris said. “They’re very patient, they’re aggressive up front and they found some holes in our defense and executed today.”

The Commodores’ effectiveness on the ground helped them also get their passing game going, with quarterback Kyle Shurmur completing 13 of 19 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

“If you’re running the ball well, it sets up the play action,” Shurmur said. “When you drop back to pass, it really gets those pass rushers going fast to where you can throw screens, so everything is really cohesive when you’re really running the ball.”

It was probably one of the best performances of Shurmur’s senior season, as he came into the game completing only 52.0 percent of his passes in conference play.

“I challenged Kyle today,” Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said. “I got at him and I challenged him and he responded. … The production of this offense has to flow through Kyle.”

One reason for Shumur’s success was the screen game. The Commodores gained large chunks of yards on those plays, including late when Arkansas’ defense needed a stop to give its offense a chance at a comeback.

Harris credited Vanderbilt for scheming them up well, but said the screens were successful because of “bad eyes.”

“They caught us in man coverage with motion across to out flank us and out leverage us,” Morris said. “When you try and get to the edge, we couldn’t turn it back inside.”

Even though they hadn’t shown it much on film this season, Mason said it was part of their game plan when the Razorbacks blitzed - as defensive coordinator John Chavis does quite often.

“Obviously when you bring the house like that, you leave yourself open or vulnerable in the screen game,” Mason said. “That is the gamble you take, the sort of high-risk, high-reward stakes that are at risk when you are doing it.”

The trend of the defense wearing down late in the game also continued. Not including the final play kneel down, the Commodores scored a field goal and three touchdowns on their final three possessions. They covered 237 yards on 37 plays to score those 24 points that turned the close game into a blowout.

Morris - who didn’t want to use fatigue as an excuse - said he was “surprised” by the defense struggling so much and praised Vanderbilt for a great game plan. However, he was disappointed in the overall effort by the defense.

“We talked all week long about being the most physical football team in the stadium,” Morris said. “That was our message all week long and I don’t think that we were today.”

Saturday’s loss was significant for the Razorbacks because they can no longer make a bowl game the traditional way of winning six games.

With games against a top-10 LSU team and road games at Mississippi State and Missouri remaining on the schedule, the possibility of Arkansas finishing with two wins for the first time since 1952 is very real and the players are disappointed about letting a chance at win No. 3 slip by.

“We didn’t play our best game today, we didn’t come with it, so this was the result,” Harris said. “It’s frustrating knowing watching the film that you’re the better team and that we didn’t come out with the win.”