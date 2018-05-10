Hogs to Host Two Defensive JUCO Players for Official Visits June 1
The Razorbacks have a shot at two defensive additions to the secondary as they're set to host junior college cornerbacks Elijah Blades and Raeshawn Roland the weekend of June 1. Elijah Blades has b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news