FAYETTEVILLE — Just a week out from its season opener, Arkansas has one final tuneup Friday night.

The Razorbacks welcome Division II Southwest Baptist to Bud Walton Arena for their second exhibition game with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Just like last week’s exhibition, it will not be televised, streamed online or broadcast on the radio

For head coach Mike Anderson, it is an opportunity to see if his young team can get off to a better start than last week when Arkansas fell behind 8-0 and led Tusculum by only six at halftime before pulling away in a 96-47 rout.

At the top of his priorities is cleaning up turnovers and shooting better from the free throw line. The Razorbacks turned it over 13 times and made just 8 of 20 attempts from the charity stripe in the first half, but had only seven turnovers and were 13 of 19 on free throws after halftime.

“The second half I thought we settled down and played like we have been practicing for the most part,” Anderson said. “I want to see a continuation of that second half instead of the first half.”

After using 11 different players last week, Anderson said he plans to play most of his player again Friday, but he does want to start building some continuity, so expect the “core guys” to get extensive minutes.

One player Anderson specifically mentioned wanting to give more minutes to is true freshman Ethan Henderson, who played only five minutes in the first exhibition. Aside from walk-on Jonathan Holmes playing the final three minutes, the other nine players each got at least 17 minutes.

With a roster that features nine players in their first season at Arkansas, Anderson said he’s still trying to figure out which guys he can depend on to perform in a real game setting.

“I’m just trying to create some habits in their mind that when they go out there, whether it be two, three, four minutes, give us the hardest, most efficient minutes you can give us,” Anderson said.

Another thing Anderson is looking for out of the exhibition is to get a clearer picture of which combinations of players work best together so he feels comfortable using them when the real games start later this month.

“In terms of a live scrimmage, this is Audition II, and I’m talking about in a public setting,” Anderson said. “I see them every day, so in my mind I’ve got an idea, but I want to see them on display when the lights are on.”

Slow It Down

Going into his first season eligible to play for the Razorbacks, Jalen Harris might have been pushing it early on against Tusculum.

A transfer from New Mexico who has to redshirt last season because of NCAA rules, the point guard who Anderson describes as “sneaky athletic” is likely a big key to Arkansas’ success this season.

Despite some offseason comparisons to UA all-time assists leader Kareem Reid, Harris got off to a shaky start with three turnovers and a couple of fouls in the first half of the first exhibition. Anderson said his hand-check fouls were because he was trying to steal every pass instead of just focusing on disrupting the passing lanes.

“I thought the other night he was playing too fast in the early part of the game,” Anderson said. “The second half we saw the impact he can have on a game, whether it be distributing the basketball, harassing on defense, rebounding.”

Considering he’s the most experienced guard on the team, Anderson also said he hopes Harris can lead the younger players by example.

Foul Trouble

There is a thin line between playing hard and smart and getting into foul trouble and preseason first-team All-SEC selection Daniel Gafford found himself on the wrong side of that line against Tusculum.

With the first-half fouls, he was limited to only eight minutes before halftime and then he picked up his fourth foul in the first couple minutes of the second half. That limited him to only 18 total minutes.

“I thought they were kind of lazy fouls, really,” Anderson said. “He’s in a different position now, and obviously he’s got to understand the value that he has to our basketball team and just play smarter.”

Anderson added that Mark Whitehead, the head of SEC officials, met with the team for about 15 minutes to discuss the points of emphasis this year, which he feels was beneficial.

Osabuohien Limited?

After falling on his tailbone in practice earlier this week, Anderson said he hopes trainer Dave England can “put some magic on it” and get Gabe Osabuohien healthy enough to be effective Friday night.

Although he might have tried to do too much offensively, scoring four points on 1 of 4 shooting and making only 2 of 6 free throws, Osabuohien did do a few of the things that got him minutes as a true freshman last season. He pulled down eight rebounds, had two assists, blocked a shot, notched three steals and also drew a charge.

“I thought he gave us that glue, energy guy that he did last year, doing multiple things for us,” Anderson said. “I thought him coming out there injected a lot of energy with our basketball team.”

Phillips Update

Anderson originally indicated that true freshman Jordan Phillips might be able to return to practice in early- to mid-November following offseason meniscus surgery, but that timeline seems to have been pushed back some. Now it sounds like he won’t be able to begin practicing until late this month or even December.

Phillips was just cleared to do “more aggressive rehab” and starting shooting and jogging, Anderson said last week.

Scouting Southwest Baptist

Southwest Baptist is a Division II school located in Bolivar, Mo., a small town about three hours north of Fayetteville and probably best known by Arkansas fans for producing four-star quarterback Rafe Peavey.

The Bearcats are coming off a 12-17 season in which they went 6-13 in MIAA play, finishing 11th in the 14-team conference. Head coach Clark Sheehy is entering his fifth season at the helm and is very familiar with the Natural State.

A standout at Siloam Springs High School, Sheehy went on to become a two-time all-conference player at John Brown University, an NAIA school in Siloam Springs. He actually played for his father, legendary JBU coach John Sheehy, and then took over the program as head coach when he retired following an 18-year career.

Sheehy, who Anderson described as a “very sharp young coach,” spent seven seasons at his alma mater, leading the Golden Eagles to appearances in the NAIA Elite Eight and Sweet 16, before moving up to the Division II level.

This could be a challenging year for him at Southwest Baptist, as the Bearcats’ top three scorers from last year are gone. The leading returning scorer is Chris Rossow, a 5-foot-9 guard who averaged 9.6 points and a team-high 4.6 assists as a true freshman. He also had 35 steals and started all 29 games he played.

The tallest player on the team is 6-foot-9 redshirt junior Damian Prgomet, who averaged 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in addition to notching a team-high 47 blocks last season. A native of Australia, he is one of five international players on the team, with others coming from France, Bosnia, the Bahamas and another from Australia.

Despite being located so close and Sheehy’s ties to the state, there is only one Arkansan on the team. Senior guard Andy Campbell is from Russellville and averaged 2.8 points in 10.2 minutes last year.

This will also be Southwest Baptist’s second exhibition of the season. Last Saturday, it nearly knocked off Division I foe Southeast Missouri State on its home court. Led by Rossow’s team-high 15 points, the Bearcats built a 10-point lead just six minutes in.

They trailed by one at halftime and then pulled within a point again in the game’s final minute, but ultimately lost 85-78.

Opener vs. Texas

The Razorbacks’ season opener against former Southwest Conference rival Texas is officially set for 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. It was Arkansas’ last regular-season game without a start time.

ESPN will televise the game that will be played at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, as the network’s Armed Forces Classic. Dave Flemming will be on the call, along with analysts Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams.

It is part of ESPN’s 10th annual America’s Heroes: A Salute to Our Veterans. The players and coaches will travel to El Paso on Wednesday so they can also host youth basketball clinics in the community and spend some time with members of the military.

No Television, Radio or Stream

