HawgBeat - Hogs' bad stretch motivated Smith to return fast despite tough rehab

With a Saturday rematch approaching versus Missouri, there's no doubt all the Razorbacks would like an opportunity to turn the tables on the Tigers.

Senior Justin Smith didn't play in that first game, but he was sitting on the bench–days removed from ankle surgery–watching the Hogs shoot 26% from the field, consequently losing 81-68. It was the first game Smith had to miss since high school.

Senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon scored a career-high (at the time) 25 points and had 11 rebounds that night. The main takeaway after the game? The Hogs were going to miss 6-foot-7 Smith. Arkansas lost two of the next three games as well–though they did play much better versus Tennessee.

"It was definitely weird. It was definitely difficult," Smith said. "That’s kinda what fueled my rehab and made me really want to get back so quickly. It’s because I couldn’t just sit there and watch the Missouri game and then LSU and even Tennessee. It was tough. I wanted to be out there with my teammates and I really wanted to you know help us win."

The former Hoosier returned in just four games time, ahead of schedule by all expectations.