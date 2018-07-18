ATLANTA – The official preseason predicted order of finish as voted on by journalists attending SEC Media Days won’t be announced until Friday morning, but Arkansas already knows where it will be picked.

Coming off a 4-8 season that led to a coaching change, the Razorbacks have been picked sixth or seventh in most preseason magazines and will likely have a similar result in the media poll.

Head coach Chad Morris and the three players he brought with him to the event – offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, safety Santos Ramirez and linebacker Dre Greenlaw – took questions about those low expectations in stride.

The overwhelming sentiment was that they understand why they’ll be picked near the bottom, even if they don’t agree with it.

“Everything you guys are analyzing right now is that 4-8 team,” Froholdt said. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. … We’re expecting more than that, but honestly, I can’t blame you guys for placing us at seventh or wherever we’re placed.”

After rattling off the usual clichés about preseason predictions being meaningless because no one has taken a real snap yet, Morris said the players know that 4-8 is not acceptable and that record has left a “bitter taste in their mouth.”

“Everybody else may not have a lot of expectations, but we do,” Morris said. “I’m excited about that because I know the hunger level and I know the work and the drive that these guys have put it.”

Even though it is the preseason and they don’t mean anything, being picked last in the SEC West “rubs us the wrong way,” Ramirez said. He indicated that the team would use that as fuel for the 2018 season and then gave specific reasons why he thinks they’ll exceed those expectations.

“I believe that they are overlooking a lot of talent we have on this roster,” Ramirez said. “I feel like with the new RPO game and the new defensive system we have, we can really make a run in the SEC.”

A couple of players also mentioned that they think the 4-8 record is somewhat deceiving because they were more talented than your typical four-win team.

They were good enough to hold fourth-quarter leads against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Missouri, but couldn’t finish any of those games out with a victory.

“A lot of our games we lost last year weren’t because of a lack of talent; it was because of a lack of finish,” Greenlaw said. “We’ve been really emphasizing finishing and I think if we take that extra inch and we finish, we’ll get a lot of results we want at the end of the year.”

Not being able to finish those three games – and others like them during his career – likely cost Bret Bielema his job. Morris was hired in December to fix those issues and, luckily for him, there isn’t a lot of outside pressure to turn it around and have immediate success.

Instead, as the preseason projections indicate, there aren’t any grand expectations for Year 1 and Morris seems to like it that way.

“I promise you we’re in a great position right now,” Morris said. “We’re lying in the weeds. I love where we’re at in this whole situation.”