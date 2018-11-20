FAYETTEVILLE — When it takes the field for the final time in this season Friday at Missouri, Arkansas’ secondary will not look anything like it did 12 weeks ago.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley and safety Kamren Curl have been suspended for flirting with the Mississippi State dance team before last week’s game and cornerback Chevin Calloway left the team for personal reasons back in September.

That means the Razorbacks will have a new-look unit in their defensive backfield with the only holdover being senior safety Santos Ramirez.

“It’s kind of sad not seeing those guys out there, but it’s out of my control,” Ramirez said. “You’ve got the guys on the field and me and those guys are going to put our best foot forward out there.”

Ramirez has moved over to strong safety, the position he played last season, allowing true freshman Joe Foucha to make his first career start at free safety.

Among the 2018 high school signees, none have received quite as much praise from the coaches as Foucha. He has been the third safety all season and Ramirez said he’s come a long way over that time.

“Joe’s doing a great job back there,” Ramirez said. “He’s getting his eyes right and the game is slowing down for him.”

At cornerback, redshirt freshman Jarques McClellion will make his ninth straight start and fellow redshirt freshman Montaric Brown will likely make his third start, as he has made a couple of spot starts for Pulley when he was previously suspended for the first series of the Tulsa and Vanderbilt games.

That means a true freshman and two redshirt freshmen will start alongside a fifth-year senior and likely a sixth-year senior in Kevin Richardson II at nickel. Richardson is confident in the young Razorbacks ahead of the matchup against Missouri’s record-breaking quarterback, Drew Lock.

“They wouldn’t be running with the ones if they didn’t have the talent and the mental capability to go out there and do it,” Richardson said. “They’ve shown it all year long. With guys like Pulley and Kam to play behind, you get some experience learning things from them and they have those guys prepared to go out there and play.”

As far as depth is concerned, true freshman Myles Mason and senior Ryder Lucas will serve as backup safeties, while Richardson and junior Britto Tutt will be the backup cornerbacks.

“We’ve still got some guys on the back end who need the opportunity to get some playing experience,” Ramirez said. “We are still pretty straight as far as depth goes right now.”

For Richardson, it could be his first time at cornerback since starting the 2016 season-opener against Louisiana Tech, only to suffer a season-ending torn pectoral muscle. He has split his time at the position this week and said he is “comfortable” at cornerback.

The patch-work secondary will be tasked with trying to slow down Lock, who comes into the game completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,904 yards, 23 touchdowns and only eight interception. He also ranks second and third in passing yards and passing touchdowns, respectively, in SEC history.

“We knew coming into this game Drew Lock is an NFL-caliber quarterback,” Richardson said. “We could see it over the last couple of years. We just have to step up and be able to come out there and compete.”