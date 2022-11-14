News More News
Hoop Hogs move up in AP Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas' move up came after a pair of non-conference wins last week. The Razorbacks defeated North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday and downed Fordham 74-48 on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks were one of six SEC schools ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Hogs were listed at No. 8 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. Baylor

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Arkansas

10. Creighton

11.Texas

12. Indiana

13. Auburn

14. Arizona

15. TCU

16. Virginia

17. San Diego State

18. Alabama

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

21. Dayton

22. Tennessee

23. Texas Tech

24. Texas A&M

25. UConn

