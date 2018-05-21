ROGERS – Nearly a year after news first surfaced about a medical condition that paused his Arkansas career before it ever began, Khalil Garland has yet to be cleared for game action.

Head coach Mike Anderson announced in December that the three-star shooting guard from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview would redshirt, but he has stayed hopeful that he will eventually be able to play for the Razorbacks.

Speaking to the media at his annual charity golf tournament at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers on Monday, Anderson said there was “no update” on Garland’s status.

“Obviously it’s the summer months and summer school’s going on, but he still hasn’t been cleared to actually play,” Anderson said. “We’ll see what takes place as the summer goes on and we get into the fall. We’ll see where we are at that point in time.”

HIPAA laws have prevented Anderson from divulging any specifics about his condition, but it has been reported to be a heart issue.

Garland was one of four in-state signees in Arkansas’ 2017 class, joining Darious Hall from Little Rock Mills, Daniel Gafford from El Dorado and Gabe Osabuohien from Southwest Christian.

All three contributed on last year’s team, with Gafford evolving into a potential lottery pick before announcing he would return for his sophomore season. Hall has since transferred to DePaul, while Osabuohien received the least playing time – averaging 6.8 minutes across 20 games.

Scheduling Tidbits

A highlight of Arkansas’ 2018-19 non-conference schedule was expected to be an appearance in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, an eight-team event featuring Colorado, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

However, the Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the U.S. territory last September. Last year’s tournament was moved to Coastal Carolina’s campus in Conway, S.C., and this year’s will likely be moved as well.

It would be the third straight season the Puerto Rico Tip-Off hasn’t been played on the island, as the 2016 event was played in Orlando because of the Zika virus outbreak. Prior to that, it was held in Puerto Rico from 2007-2015.

Instead of waiting for the tournament to be relocated, Arkansas has backed out of the event and is actively searching for another early-season exempt tournament that wouldn’t count toward the NCAA’s annual game limit.

“Some natural (disaster) things that took down there, we don’t have control of those things,” Anderson said. “It’s unfortunate what took place there and I’m sure that they’ll eventually get the tournament back down there.”

The only non-conference game with a date set for next season is the season-opener against Texas at the Armed Forces Classic in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 9.

Arkansas will also play the return game of its home-and-home series with Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo., and the first game of its home-and-home series with Western Kentucky in Fayetteville this season, but neither have an announced date.

Anderson said he couldn’t reveal any other non-conference opponents for next season, but he acknowledged, “We’re right there at the cusp of really kind of hammering out our schedule right now.”

Incoming Class

With the loss of six seniors to graduation and two underclassmen to transfer, Arkansas’ 2018 signing class features eight players.

Anderson said all eight will report to campus by the end of the month, with a team meeting set for 8 a.m. May 28 and summer classes beginning the next day.

The two most recent additions to the class were junior college guard Mason Jones from Connors State C.C. and three-star center Ibby Ali from Maumelle, Ark.

Arkansas has had success with JUCO guards in recent years, as Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon earned All-SEC honors last season, and Anderson thinks he has another gem in Jones.

“I think he’s one of those guys that’s a late bloomer,” Anderson said. “He’s had a couple years of experience and he can come in and help our team. He’s a big-sized guard and can put the ball in the hole.”

Ali seems to be more of a project. The former Baylor signee didn’t put up big numbers in high school, but he is a “really imposing-sized guy” at 6-foot-11, Anderson said.

“I just think he has some tremendous potential, and his work ethic from what I know is really good,” Anderson said. “Having him come in the summer, we’ll get a chance to find out a little bit more about him in terms of where he’s at right now.”

Because he grew up in Nigeria and has a background in soccer opposed to basketball, Anderson said he sees some similarities between Ali and former Arkansas big man Moses Kingsley.

That means Ali has good footwork and can run the floor well, block shots and rebound, but he is still learning about basketball because he has been playing the sport for only a few years.

“Now let’s learn the little intricacies of the game,” Anderson said. “The only way you’re going to do it is, you’ve got to experience it.”

Harris Eligible

Another new piece to Arkansas’ team next season will be point guard Jalen Harris, who sat out last year after transferring from New Mexico.

Although he wasn’t able to play in games, Harris – who averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 assists as a freshman with the Lobos – practiced with the team, going up against guys like Barford and Macon every day.

“Hopefully that’s going to give him some kind of experience, give him a little seasoning anyway,” Anderson said. “I think you’re going to see him come out and be a real productive player for us.”

Fans have yet to see him in action in a real game, but Anderson said he has seen enough in practice to know Harris will be a solid contributor in his first season with the Razorbacks.

“There were times our guys had problems keeping him in front of them,” Anderson said. “He can really get the ball, push the ball down the floor. I think about Kareem Reid back in the day when Kareem was really quick and crafty with the ball – Jalen gives you some of that.”