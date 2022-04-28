Hoops Transfer Tracker: Where former Hogs landed, how they fared in 2021-22

Here is an up-to-date look at where recent Arkansas basketball players have continued their collegiate careers…

Transferred This Offseason

Chance Moore - Missouri State The only high school player in Arkansas' 2021 signing class, Moore was the No. 117 overall prospect in the Rivals150. Despite turning down offers from the likes of Auburn, Alabama and LSU, he struggled to get on the court in his first year of college ball. Moore ultimately appeared in only five games, all in mop-up duty. Not surprisingly, he hit the portal just three days after the Razorbacks were eliminated by Duke in the NCAA Tournament. He also became the first Arkansas player to announce a landing spot, heading just a couple hours north to Missouri State. KK Robinson - undecided Part of the Razorbacks' heralded 2020 signing class that featured a quartet of four-star in-state prospects, Robinson was the No. 65 overall prospect in the Rivals 150 coming out of Oak Hill Academy. Unfortunately, he never lived up to the hype, with injuries playing a major role in that. Robinson required season-ending foot surgery after 11 games in his freshman year and then he had another setback during this past offseason that prevented him from ever finding a consistent role with the Razorbacks. Although he did start two games, he averaged just 5.1 minutes across 19 appearances as a sophomore. The Little Rock native has yet to announce a new destination, but recently took an official visit to South Florida. Connor Vanover - undecided The tallest player to ever suit up for the Razorbacks, Vanover is a 7-foot-3 big man who began his career at Cal. He spent one year in the Pac-12 before hitting the portal and returning to his home state to play at Arkansas. Despite starting nearly every game during the 2020-21 season, Vanover's playing time dwindled down the stretch. The same thing happened last year, but this time he made just 10 starts in non-conference play and rarely got off the bench once the Razorbacks got into their SEC slate. Vanover has yet to announce where he'll continue his college career, but there's speculation that Central Arkansas might be a fit considering his older brother, Brandon, was a graduate assistant for the Bears this past season.

Transferred Last Offseason

Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M Stats: 40 games/15 starts, 13.3 min., 2.0 pts. (61.4% FG, 44.0% FT), 2.3 reb. In three seasons at Arkansas, Henderson showed glimpses of potential, but never found a steady spot in the rotation. His most playing time came as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he appeared in 20 games, including six starts, and averaged 9.2 minutes. Following a second season under Eric Musselman, Henderson entered the portal and remained in the SEC by landing at Texas A&M. He came off the bench at the start and end of the year, but did have a stretch of 15 straight starts in the middle of the season. Henderson never put up big numbers for the Aggies, with season highs of 9 points and 8 rebounds -- both set in a loss to South Carolina on Jan. 29. In three matchups with his former team, he came out on top twice, but compiled just 6 points and 11 rebounds in 42 minutes. His playing time dwindled down the stretch, averaging just 8.2 minutes across nine postseason games in the SEC Tournament and NIT. Abayomi Iyiola - Hofstra Stats: 28 games/25 starts, 20.1 min., 7.1 pts. (63.2% FG, 76.2% FT), 7.1 reb. Originally a transfer from Stetson, Iyiola had to sit out his first year at Arkansas and then a torn ACL sidelined him for nearly all of last year, but he did manage to get on the court for two minutes at the end of a blowout win at South Carolina. Finally healthy, Iyiola got a chance for revenge at his new school and led Hofstra to an upset win over the Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock with a monster 18-point, 14-rebound performance. It was by far the 6-foot-9 forward's best game with the Pride, as it was one of only four double-doubles of the year for Iyiola. He also had a 15-point, 15-rebound game against James Madison. Vance Jackson Jr. - East Carolina Stats: 30 games/30 starts, 31.1 min., 13.1 pts. (39.5% FG, 40.7% 3PT, 67.1% FT), 6.0 reb., 1.2 ast. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, Jackson transferred to East Carolina -- his fourth school in six years. A former top-100 recruit, he began his career at UConn and spent a few years at New Mexico before ending up at Arkansas, where he failed to live up to expectations. With the Pirates, though, Jackson looked much closer to the player he was at New Mexico, where he impressed Musselman and earned the nickname "Vegas Vance" for his performance in big games at the MWC Tournament. After getting off a slow start to the season, he ended the year strong. Over the final 21 games of the season, Jackson averaged 15.1 points and shot a whopping 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. *Akol Mawein - Oklahoma/Sacramento State Stats: 18 games/0 starts, 3.6 min., 1.2 pts. (9/16 FG, 1/3 3PT, 3/4 FT), 1.1 reb. Although he’s not technically a transfer, we included Mawein in this piece because he did sign with the Razorbacks. The JUCO transfer was let out of his NLI, though, and instead followed former assistant coach David Patrick to Oklahoma. Limited to mostly mop-up duty with the Sooners, Mawein played 65 total minutes last season. His most significant playing time came in back-to-back games against eventual 1-seeds Kansas and Baylor, in which he notched 11 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes. Having been recruited by Patrick at LSU, TCU and UC-Riverside, Mawein once again followed the coach this offseason by entering the portal and landing at Sacramento State, where Patrick has been hired as the head coach. Desi Sills - Arkansas State/portal Stats: 28 games/27 starts, 29.7 min., 12.6 pts. (44.6% FG, 25.5% 3PT, 72.7% FT), 3.6 reb., 2.8 ast., 1.8 stl. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Sills was a key player and mostly beloved by the fan base for his style of play. He made 47 career starts, including 24 as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he averaged 10.6 points in 31.2 minutes. However, Sills’ playing time dipped in his second season under Musselman and he opted to transfer. Originally committing to Auburn, he eventually ended up back in his hometown of Jonesboro, landing at Arkansas State. With the Red Wolves, Sills got off to a hot start, averaging 14.1 points during non-conference play, but that slipped to 11.4 points per game once they got into Sun Belt action. He also shot a career-low 25.5 percent from beyond the arc this year. Sills has entered the portal again and will pursue his extra year of eligibility elsewhere. Bryson Morehead - Texas-Permian Basin (DII) Stats: 5 games/0 starts, 1.4 min., 0.4 pts. (1/3 FG, 0/1 3PT) A walk-on from Katy, Texas, Morehead appeared in three games as a freshman at Arkansas last season. He entered the portal and landed at UT-Permian Basin, a Division II school in his home state. His only action this season came in the form of seven minutes across five appearances in mop-up duty. Emeka Obukwelu - Northeastern State (DII) Stats: 30 games/30 starts, 29.8 min., 15.0 pts. (52.2% FG, 38.9% 3PT, 84.4% FT), 8.1 reb., 1.9 ast. Taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility relief, Obukwelu - who spent three years at Arkansas as a walk-on after beginning his career at Division III UT-Tyler - decided to transfer down a level and play his sixth season of college ball at Northeastern State, a Division II program in Oklahoma. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a double-double through the RiverHawks’ non-conference slate, but saw his production dip slightly in conference play. He still managed to average 15.0 points and 8.1 rebounds, though, and earned honorable mention all-conference accolades.

Previous Transfers