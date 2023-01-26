One of the more promising sophomores in the country, 2025 wing Jamier Jones already has one major offer to his name. How the 6-foot-5 wing's skills and outside shooting develop will ultimately determine how in-demand he becomes, but plenty of high-major schools are already kicking his tires.

Rivals recently caught up with the four-star IMG Academy standout to talk about where things stand as well as the schools that are in the early mix.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX EARLY ON

“I just got offered by Houston. I talk to Florida. I talk to Texas Tech, and I talk to Arkansas. Those are the major ones I’d say.”

ON HOUSTON

“I watch them a lot. I haven’t gotten to watch them in person or anything, but I watch them on TV. It was exciting to get an offer from them because they were No. 1 and it’s always exciting to get an offer from the No. 1 team.”

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“I’m going to take an unofficial to Houston soon, but we don’t have a date yet. I just want to see it and make sure it feels like home. Any campus I visit, that’s what I want to see.”

ON ARKANSAS

“Arkansas is like a lot of the schools that I’m talking to. They are really interested but they haven’t offered yet because they want to see me prove I’m a three-level scorer. They already know I can drive and get past guys, but they want to see my shot and my IQ. Stuff like that.”

ON HIS DEVELOPMENT

“Everything has come a long way since I’ve been at IMG. I think my shot has gotten way better since I’ve been in the gym at IMG with our shooting coach. I’m feeling more confident and taking more shots in the game.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I like playing fast. At IMG we play at pace, so I have to adjust to it, but I like playing up-tempo and playing fast.”

*****