The start of the football season is so close you can almost smell it, and though it's been a long summer, a slew of commitments in the last two months (10 to be exact) has eased the suffering of Hog fans counting down the minutes until kick-off.

Here's a quick rundown of what the Razorbacks already have in the 2019 class, what holes they still need to fill, and how they could fill them: