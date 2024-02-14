One of the biggest games remaining on Arkansas' (12-11, 3-7 SEC) schedule will take place Wednesday evening, as the Razorbacks are set to battle the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) in Bud Walton Arena.

Though the season hasn't gone as planned for the Hogs, the team has shown some fight as of late by taking No. 6 Kentucky to the wire and winning two of its three games since the matchup with the Wildcats.

Can the Razorbacks string together back-to-back strong performances? That's to be determined, but there are ways for this team to come out victorious.

While the Volunteers have been the best SEC basketball team for a majority of the season, they've also dropped two of their last four games, including a recent 85-69 blowout at Texas A&M. How did the Aggies do it, and is there a formula Arkansas can emulate?

There were three main areas that Texas A&M excelled at that greatly helped it come away victorious: No. 1, the Aggies forced Tennessee into tough shots. No. 2, Texas A&M won the rebounding battle. No. 3, the Aggies ran an efficient offense.

It wasn't just the Aggies, though. In the Volunteers' three conference losses this season, they didn't win the rebounding battle and struggled from the perimeter both offensively and defensively.

The solution to victory against Tennessee seems obvious: play better defense, score efficiently and generate more possessions and Arkansas will win.

While it may be obvious as a general matter, there are some advantages, especially of late, that the Razorbacks can utilize and exploit to make those three factors attainable.