It was another action-packed weekend for high school football, as Arkansas commits continued their seasons Friday evening.

Arkansas has commitments from coast-to-coast, with a commitment from 2026 defensive back Tay Lockett of St. John Bosco High School in California, as well as 2024 four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer at Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

There was an exciting matchup inside the state for two 2025 commitments on Friday, as three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson and Central Arkansas Christian got the 50-45 win against Bauxite and safety Marcus Wimberly.

Wilson threw for 375 yards and six touchdowns on 33-of-45 passing, and added 100 yards and a score on the ground.

Also, it's important to note that while Benton cruised to a 48-7 win over Sylvan Hills this past weekend, 2024 running back commit Braylen Russell was held out of the game because of a high ankle sprain he sustained at War Memorial Stadium against Bryant two weeks ago.

Outside Arkansas, four-star linebacker Justin Logan has been making noise in Georgia. He's racked up 20 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in four games for Kell High School.

Arkansas' newest 2025 commit Jamarion Parker and his Cardinal Ritter squad put the hurt on University Academy out of Kansas City, 76-0. The first play from scrimmage was a 66-yard touchdown run by Parker.

Here's how all of Arkansas' commits fared in their games over the weekend.